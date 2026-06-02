OXB Capital Markets Event

OXB to demonstrate how its global, multi-vector CDMO platform is positioned to capture growth in the cell and gene therapy market

Event to highlight OXB’s proven track record, leading technical capabilities, expanded international manufacturing network, deep regulatory expertise and strong client partnerships

Sets out a vision for long-term growth, with an ambition to achieve revenues of c.£500m in 2030 and a clear path to sustainable profitability and cash flow generation





Oxford, UK – 2 June 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, will today host a Capital Markets Event for equity research analysts and institutional investors at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) offices, 10 Paternoster Square, EC4M 7LS, and online.

OXB presentations will be given by Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer, Dr. Kyriacos Mitrophanous, Chief Innovation Officer and Dr. Nick Clarkson, Head of Process Development.

Presentation topics will include:

OXB’s Competitive Edge: Driving future delivery through innovation

How OXB Wins: Process development excellence & client-centric delivery

OXB’s Commercial Engine: Pipeline, client growth and conversion performance​

Financial Execution: Powering sustainable growth and creating value

The event will also include external perspectives from leading industry voices. Professor Luk H Vandenberghe, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School, and co-founder of gene therapy companies GenSight Biologics and Akouos, will provide an external perspective on the cell and gene therapy landscape and how specialist manufacturing partners can help deliver success. A fireside chat with Dr. Arun Das, Chief Business Officer at Cabaletta Bio, will provide a client perspective on the strategic role OXB plays in helping deliver life-changing therapies to patients.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, commented: “Cell and gene therapy is now a credible curative option for many patients across a number of large therapeutic indications and we are just at the beginning. As such, cell and gene therapy continues to represent one of the most exciting growth opportunities in healthcare with specialist manufacturing partners having a critical role to play in enabling the field to scale. Today’s Capital Markets Event will demonstrate why OXB is uniquely positioned to capture an increasing share of the viral vector CDMO market. Our differentiated platform, leading technical capabilities, global manufacturing network and strong client momentum are enabling us to convert demand into scalable growth, supporting our long-term financial vision and building a clear path to sustainable profitability.”

The presentations will begin at 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT, with attendees arriving from 13:30 BST, and finish at 17:00 BST followed by a short drinks reception.

Those unable to attend in person can register to view a live webcast of the Capital Markets Event here, and a recording of the event will be available on www.oxb.com shortly after its conclusion.

No new information on current trading will be shared at the event.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Angela Gray

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.