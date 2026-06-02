MazeBolt Launches RADAR VectorAI™: AI-Powered Tool That Crafts AI-Generated Attacks

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of AI-powered DDoS resilience solutions, today announced the launch of RADAR VectorAI™, a new MazeBolt module that creates AI-generated DDoS attacks. As AI outpaces human response, enterprises need to have access to validated DDoS vulnerability data about both known and AI-generated attack vectors.

Mythos has raised awareness of the cybersecurity risks created by AI. But while Mythos makes it faster and easier for attackers to identify exploitable gaps in software, it does not address DDoS vulnerabilities. VectorAI functions as the “Mythos of DDoS,” providing enterprises with vulnerability data on deployed DDoS protections and how AI attacks can bypass them.

“AI-driven cyber-attack capabilities are advancing faster than most enterprises are prepared for,” said Matthew Andriani, founder and CEO at MazeBolt. “As attackers gain the ability to deploy AI-orchestrated and AI-generated attacks, defenders need environment-specific validation to ensure their protections will hold up against both known threats and new, AI-generated threats.”

For deployed DDoS protections, vulnerabilities are found in defense policy configurations (rather than in software code). Using AI, attackers can now uncover the most promising attack paths quickly and in ways never seen before.

“AI is changing the calculus of cyber risk,” said Eyal Rahimi, VP development at MazeBolt. “What once required time, expertise, and repeated iterations can now happen at the speed of an AI query where the results are never-before-seen attack vectors. VectorAI provides defensive validation of deployed AI DDoS protections, to help ensure that enterprises can stay one step ahead.”

RADAR patented solutions provide a continuous, data-driven DDoS resilience program that identifies and enables remediation of high-priority defense vulnerabilities across the entire attack surface. RADAR solutions validate both AI-orchestrated attacks and novel, AI-crafted attack vectors, all without disrupting online services.

MazeBolt at Infosecurity Europe 2026

MazeBolt will be onsite at Infosecurity Europe at Booth #C34​ on 2-4 June. Attendees interested in learning how enterprises can continuously and nondisruptively validate DDoS vulnerabilities to maintain the business continuity of critical online services are encouraged to visit the booth or schedule a meeting with the team.

MazeBolt Sessions & Workshops

MazeBolt will be hosting the following at Infosecurity London:

The Dark Side of DDoS - How Hackers Bring Down Empires

Wednesday, 3rd June, 15:15-15:40 | Cyber Strategies Stage



Hunting DDoS Attack Vectors: Interactive Workshop Across L3, L4, and L7

Tuesday, 2nd June, 12:00-13:30 | Security Workshop - South Gallery Room 20













About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today’s AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses with zero disruption, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by damaging DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

Press & Business Contacts

Business Contact

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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