Media Advisory: Southern Newfoundland Slope: Discovery Beneath the Surface

OTTAWA, Ontario, on the traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg People, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Marine scientists, Indigenous leaders, and ocean experts will gather in Ottawa to share what recent deep-sea expeditions are revealing about the Southern Newfoundland Slope — one of Canada’s lesser-known ocean environments. The evening will feature expedition footage, deep-sea photography, scientific presentations, and a moderated discussion exploring how new research is expanding understanding of Canada’s deep ocean.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 6 p.m. arrival | 6:30 p.m. program | 7:30 p.m. reception

WHERE: Alex Trebek Theatre, Royal Canadian Geographical Society, 50 Sussex Dr., Ottawa

(On the traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe People)

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

Underwater expedition footage from the Southern Newfoundland Slope

Deep-sea photography featuring ancient coral habitats, submarine canyons, and marine life rarely seen by Canadians. Preview photos available here

Immersive gallery installation and large-format imagery

Panel discussion with marine scientists, Indigenous leaders, and other ocean experts





SPEAKERS:

Alanna Mitchell, award-winning journalist and contributing editor, Canadian Geographic (moderator)

Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State for Nature (opening reflections)

Isabelle (Izzy) Jubinville, expedition science lead, Oceana Canada

Kathy Graham, director general, Marine Planning & Conservation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Josh Laughren, executive director, Oceana Canada

Dr. Katleen Robert, Canada Research Chair in Ocean Mapping, Memorial University

Trevor Russ, Coastal First Nations

Adam Templeton, ocean technologist, Marine Institute





BACKGROUND: In 2025, Oceana Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada conducted a joint scientific expedition to the Southern Newfoundland Slope, a deep-sea region off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Scientists documented ancient coral habitats, vast sea pen fields, deep submarine canyons, and marine life across depths ranging from 400 to 1,300 metres, contributing to a growing scientific understanding of this ecosystem. Award-winning journalist and Canadian Geographic contributing editor Alanna Mitchell joined the expedition on assignment. Her feature on the Southern Newfoundland Slope expedition is available through Canadian Geographic.

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE:

Isabelle (Izzy) Jubinville, expedition science lead, Oceana Canada

Josh Laughren, Executive Director, Oceana Canada





Media contacts: Vaishali Dassani, Oceana Canada, vdassani@oceana.ca, +1-647-294-3335;

Rose-Marie Ménard, Pilot PMR, rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com, +1-579-622-9925.