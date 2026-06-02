Questrade launches Custom Indexing: Canada's first personalized index investing product – with no management fees

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ), Canada's #1 rated1 online brokerage, today announces the release of Custom Indexing – giving Canadian investors something the industry has never offered: a fully personalized index portfolio with no management fees.

Custom Indexing blends the simplicity of passive index investing with the control of active stock selection — all without trading or management fees.

Investors can choose from a template library of broad market indices and shape them to fit their own strategy, values, or convictions — adjusting holdings, adding or removing companies, and leaning into themes that matter to them. Built-in automation handles the rest.

"Today's investors want to move beyond the one-size-fits-all portfolio and have their investments reflect what they actually believe," said Hwan Kim, Chief Product Officer, Questrade. "Custom Indexing puts that power directly into Canadians' hands. Whether they want to exclude specific companies or lean into an emerging theme, they can now build a tailored strategy and manage it effortlessly over time without giving up the diversification of an index — or paying a management fee for the privilege."

A single Custom Index can hold up to 600 securities, drawn from a universe of more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, with Canadian securities coming soon. Custom Indices can be built inside registered — including TFSAs and RRSPs — and non-registered accounts, giving Canadians more ways to invest tax-efficiently on their own terms.

Key features:

Full portfolio control. Custom Indexing starts with the selection of a template from the index library – including broad-markets and thematic options – that lets investors control exactly what's inside, from individual stocks to entire sectors, while adjusting as often as they like.

Custom Indexing starts with the selection of a template from the index library – including broad-markets and thematic options – that lets investors control exactly what's inside, from individual stocks to entire sectors, while adjusting as often as they like. One-click rebalancing. Investors are alerted when holdings drift from their target allocations. A single click brings everything back into balance — hundreds of positions at once, no spreadsheets required.

Investors are alerted when holdings drift from their target allocations. A single click brings everything back into balance — hundreds of positions at once, no spreadsheets required. Zero fees.2 No commissions, no management fees, no account fees — whether an investor moves one position or 600. More of every dollar stays invested.





Custom Indexing also connects Canadians with a curated library of indices built by leading voices in the Canadian online investing community — including Braden Dennis, Simon Belanger, Dan Kent (Canadian Investor Podcast, Fiscal.AI), Tal Schwartz (North Exit Ventures), and finance creators Lina Wu, Zac Hartley, Adrian Bar, Shay Huang, and Joyee Yang. The library spans a range of investing philosophies, giving Canadians a ready-made starting point — and a reason to invest with more conviction.

"At Questrade, innovation means finding new ways to shift the advantage to Canadian investors," said Rob Galaski, President, Questrade Financial Group. "Custom Indexing is a genuine market first — one that challenges the industry's assumptions and gives Canadians a powerful tool they've simply never had access to before."

Custom Indexing is now available at questrade.com/custom-indexing — start building yours today.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is a homegrown, Canadian online brokerage committed to helping all Canadians become much more financially successful and secure. With over 27 years of challenging the status quo of Canada’s financial services market, Questrade provides a range of low-fee and no-fee financial products and services. The online brokerage currently has over $100 billion in assets under administration. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.



For more information, visit www.questrade.com and www.questrade.com/custom-indexing or follow @Questrade on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, and r/Questrade on Reddit.

"First self-directed Custom Indexing product" and similar claims based on Questrade's review of publicly available information from Canadian discount brokerages as of May 19, 2026. "Custom Indexing" means a self-directed account that lets clients build an index, self-select composition, and track it with one-click reallocation at any time.

¹ MoneySense 2024

2Questrade does not charge platform management or trading commissions on Custom Index Account trades or rebalances. Other fees may apply, including FX fees and ETF fund costs reflected in the fund's MER.

Media Contact

For more information, please contact:

Eric Wainwright, Questrade Financial Group

ewainwright@questrade.com | 416-227-9876

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79dd6682-5ce9-43bd-8be0-b7f7f1072798