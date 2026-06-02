2026 World Intelligence Expo Wraps Up with Impressive Outcomes

TIANJIN, China, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 World Intelligence Expo has concluded in north China's Tianjin with strong results.

The event convened 537 professional buyer delegations, facilitating 454 government-enterprise and business-to-business matching sessions. A total of 364 cooperation agreements were reached, involving an intended procurement value of approximately 640 million yuan.

Hosted jointly by Tianjin and Chongqing, this year's expo marked a comprehensive upgrade in format and content, hitting new highs in guest caliber, exhibition scale and product quality. Its packed agenda yielded tangible results, including notable progress in project rollouts and industrial cooperation.

A total of 248 cutting-edge technologies, products and innovations were unveiled, together with eight industry reports, spanning AI agent security, computing power infrastructure, industrial operating systems and hyper-intelligent integrated computing platforms.

Among the releases was the 2026 China new-generation AI industry development report, which noted that by end-2025, China boasted over 6,000 AI enterprises, with the core industry exceeding 1.2 trillion yuan in scale.

Liu Gang, chief economist at the Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies and director of the Institute of Economics at Nankai University, commented that deep integration of informational and physical intelligence is driving the emergence of new intelligent economy models.

The expo drew more than 170 international delegates from 70 countries and regions, with over 30 global industry leaders -- including Tesla, Siemens and Kawasaki -- showcasing their latest offerings.

A series of international competitions and innovation forums created a global platform for technical exchange and collaboration, effectively linking domestic and international innovation, technology and market resources, and building a professional, open and inclusive framework for cross-border industrial cooperation.

Source: The Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Expo