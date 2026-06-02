AlphaSense Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list for the fourth year in a row, an award honoring companies that thrive in the face of adversity, redefine workplace standards and foster employee growth and advancement. This recognition is the latest in a record-breaking year of growth for the company, including investments in international expansion, accelerating revenue, AI innovation, and workflow enhancements.

AlphaSense demonstrates how strong culture and advanced AI can elevate the employee experience. The company’s new global headquarters in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City – and expansions in London, Singapore, and Chicago in recent years – signal its commitment to building hubs that match the scale and diversity of its growing global workforce. Beyond its physical footprint, AlphaSense continues to invest in its employees and leadership. The recent appointment of Nilka Thomas as Chief People Officer brings new perspective and momentum to the company’s mission of fostering an inclusive, forward-looking culture. In addition, the company is intentional about how it supports employees, from career mobility, compensation, and access to productivity and collaboration technologies to wellness benefits such as gender-affirming care, unlimited IVF and fertility coverage, and virtual care.

“This recognition by Inc. is a validation that, as AlphaSense scales and surpasses new milestones, we are fostering a world-class team and culture that mirrors the agility and innovation our customers demand in today’s market,” said Thomas. “It is critical in today’s AI era that we are building a business that people want to be a part of, and have the tools they need to succeed and thrive. Within our executive leadership team and throughout the organization, we strive to provide a rewarding culture where the mission we’re pursuing makes the work matter.”

Building on a landmark annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone in October 2025 , AlphaSense continues to surpass ambitious growth targets as the trusted AI search and market intelligence leader, enabling enterprises to make faster, more confident decisions. Customers rely on its AI agents and end-to-end workflows for major value creation activities like informing investment strategies or analyzing new market entries. More than 50,000 professionals across 7,000 enterprises use AlphaSense every day, including 90% of the S&P 100, all of the world’s top global investment banks and across all industry segments including life sciences, manufacturing, technology, consulting, and more. Serving as the Intelligence Layer between information and decision, AlphaSense applies purpose-built AI to continuously analyze trusted financial, market, and expert intelligence and transform it into fully cited, decision-ready conviction at speed.

AlphaSense’s AI platform enhancements over the past year include Custom and Scheduled Agents, next-generation Generative Search, AI-Led Expert Calls, Channel Checks and Financial Data, demonstrating the company’s evolution from AI search to providing autonomous, end-to-end AI workflows that uncover deeper insights than generic web or AI tools. Rather than simply generating outputs, AlphaSense AI reveals how conclusions are derived – surfacing the underlying evidence and connecting signals across millions of trusted sources.

To learn more about careers at AlphaSense and working at the forefront of AI, visit the careers page .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .