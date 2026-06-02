Exodus Named UFC's First Official Payments Partner

LAS VEGAS and OMAHA, Neb., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”), a leading self-custodial finance platform, today announced a long-term partnership that will make Exodus the inaugural Official Payments Partner of UFC.

Exodus will also join as an Official Partner of UFC® Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, the historic event taking place on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The event commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States in a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.

“Exodus has built a powerful global business by challenging convention and creating a brand that genuinely connects with modern consumers and the way they interact with finance and payments,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Head of International, TKO. “That mindset makes them an ideal partner for UFC. As we continue to grow the reach and influence of UFC worldwide, partnerships with innovative companies like Exodus are exactly where we see the future heading.”

“Exodus is UFC's first-ever Official Payments Partner,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “Exodus will be inside the Octagon for America's biggest cultural moments, starting on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250. With Exodus Pay, we’re building the future of how Americans use digital dollars without sacrificing control. We're putting that future at the center of a national celebration as part of this long-term partnership."

As the Official Payments Partner of UFC, Exodus will be present across premium UFC assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content. Among the highlights, Exodus will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon® at every UFC event in the U.S. Exodus will also be integrated into broadcast features within selected UFC Numbered Events, providing consistent exposure across many of UFC's most-watched live events.

As an Official Partner of UFC Freedom 250, a first-of-its-kind event in sports history, Exodus will be featured in the Octagon® and throughout the main card broadcast, reaching UFC’s global audience across an estimated 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories.

Exodus will also be on the ground at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse, a free public fan experience held in the days preceding the White House event. The centerpiece is the UFC Striking Challenge, a co-branded activation where fans hit the bag to test their punching power. Winners will receive prize money powered by Exodus Pay, plus co-branded event merchandise.

Beyond live events, Exodus and UFC will collaborate on content focused on fight night storytelling and athlete-driven moments across UFC's Instagram, Facebook, and X channels.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is a financial technology company pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to spend, manage, and swap digital assets globally, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of people through its payments platform built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its business product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where individuals keep control of their assets by default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the website exodus.com/investors and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, regarding Exodus that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits, timing, scope, implementation and performance of the UFC partnership; planned brand integrations, activations, broadcasts, social media content and fan experiences; the expected use, availability or functionality of Exodus Pay in connection with UFC-related activations; and the expected availability of product features are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or the negative of these words or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations; product development timelines; the ability to establish, maintain and perform under relationships with UFC, TKO, third-party service providers and other partners necessary to support payments functionality, activations and promotional activities; feature availability across jurisdictions; market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Exodus undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16227adb-cfa3-4c37-935a-8b53e784f6d1