LOBO Announces US$15 Million Contract for Annual AI Products and Large Model API Services

WUXI, China, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or “the Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced that it has entered into a US$15 million annual contract with an artificial intelligence enterprise to provide AI products and large model application programming interface (“API”) services. The first batch of four contracts totaling over US$610,000 has been fully executed.

The contract represents the first major commercial engagement following the launch of the Company’s intelligent distribution platform, LoboToken.ai, on May 28, 2026. This platform is designed to provide enterprises with cost-effective AI inference token services through intelligent routing and multi-model access capabilities.

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented: “This contract marks an important milestone in the commercialization of our AI services business. Following launch the LoboToken.ai platform, we successfully secured this contract and have already completed delivery of the first tranche of API services valued at over US$610,000. This achievement demonstrates strong market demand for both AI products and large model API services, validating the long-term potential of our strategic AI business.

“We believe this contract is only the beginning, as we are currently engaged in discussions regarding additional opportunities. We are confident in our ability to support larger-scale customer demand while maintaining stable and efficient service delivery. As the LoboToken.ai platform continues to evolve and new commercial opportunities emerge, we believe our position within the broader AI ecosystem will be further strengthened, creating additional opportunities across the AI infrastructure value chain.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

For more information about the Company’s Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai platform, please visit:

Claw AI Agent platform: www.loboaiclaw.com;

LoboToken.ai: www.lobotoken.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, including the Company’s business outlook and the establishment of Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai platform, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com