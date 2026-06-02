American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Patent Application Covering Future Commercial Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Systems

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, announced that a new patent application has been filed covering innovations and design features expected to be utilized in future commercial Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems following completion of Version 9 testing.

The filing represents the latest addition to the Company’s growing intellectual property portfolio and reflects American Fusion’s continued focus on protecting proprietary technologies as the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform progresses from prototype development toward future commercial deployment and pre-production system design.

The newly filed patent application relates to architectural and operational innovations being evaluated for incorporation into future-generation Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems. While the Company is continuing development and testing activities associated with its current Version 9 prototype program, management believes intellectual property protection remains a critical component of its long-term commercialization strategy.

“This filing reflects our continued commitment to building and protecting the intellectual property foundation of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform. As we advance through Version 9 testing and continue refining future generations of the platform, we believe it is important to secure intellectual property protection around innovations that may support future commercial deployment. Intellectual property development remains a core pillar of our long-term strategy,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “We view this filing as a potentially foundational component of that strategy. Based on our current development roadmap, management believes the innovations disclosed in this application may ultimately support approximately 300 additional patent filings as future generations of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform are developed.”

American Fusion currently maintains an active intellectual property development program focused on technologies associated with fusion energy generation, system architecture, plasma generation and control, energy delivery systems, and related platform innovations. The Company expects intellectual property protection to remain an ongoing area of focus as development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform continues.

Management believes that future commercial success in the fusion energy industry will require not only technical advancement, but also the development of a robust intellectual property portfolio capable of supporting long-term competitive differentiation and commercialization efforts. The Company continues to advance development activities associated with its Version 9 Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ prototype while evaluating future platform enhancements, system refinements, and commercial deployment pathways.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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