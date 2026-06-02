Skyhawk Security Earns Two Cloud Security Awards for Advancing Autonomous AI Threat Defense

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in Red Team-Powered cloud security, has won two categories in the 2026 Cloud Security Awards: Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution and Best Vulnerability Scanner/Assessment Solution. This marks the third consecutive year Skyhawk has been recognized by the international awards program, reinforcing the company’s dedication to helping enterprises move toward preemptive security validation that prevents AI-augmented attacks.

Skyhawk’s platform uses a continuous Adversarial AI Red Team to simulate autonomous AI attacks on a customer’s cloud environment. Instead of working based on known, pre-scripted attacks, it simulates agentic attacks like a threat actor would. Skyhawk leverages an intelligent simulation to design attacks based on each customer’s unique cloud architecture and security controls. The simulation is non-disruptive because it is executed against a digital model of the customer’s cloud environment. Skyhawk’s AI Red Team identifies viable attack chains across the network, identity layer and cloud control plane, showing how attackers could reach an organization’s ‘crown jewel’ assets. AI-augmented attacks aimed at valuable cloud assets are becoming innumerable. Skyhawk gives companies the power to preemptively close those gaps and prepare Autonomous agentic responses.

The recognition follows a year of continued platform innovation for Skyhawk. The company recently introduced Threat Actor Context, which maps simulated AI red team attack scenarios to known adversary tradecraft, campaigns and affiliated CVEs, helping security teams understand not only what is exposed, but why it matters in the context of real-world attacker behavior. Skyhawk has also expanded integrations with other cloud security platforms, including Tenable, to help customers cut through CNAPP alert noise and focus on the risks most likely to lead to a breach.

“We were impressed with Skyhawk Security’s highly innovative and deeply integrated use of adversarial AI within modern cloud security operations,” said Maneet Bansal, Lead Judge, The Cloud Security Awards. “Rather than applying AI as a superficial enhancement layer, Skyhawk demonstrated a genuinely AI-native approach. The judges were particularly struck by the platform’s ability to transform cloud risk assessment from a volume-driven exercise into an intelligent, context-aware process. By combining adversarial AI, digital twin modeling, and business-aware prioritization into a cohesive platform, Skyhawk Security established itself as a standout company.”

“Autonomous AI attacks are here, and security teams understand that the only way to stay ahead is to know exactly how they could play out in their own cloud environments,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “These awards validate the approach we have been building from the beginning: using AI and Red Team simulation to show organizations where they are exposed, whether an attack path is viable and what must be fixed first. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects where the market is moving. The future of cloud security will not be defined by who finds the most issues, but by who can prove which issues actually matter and how prepared an organization is to stop them.”

Running for its fourth year and operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The Security Awards recognizes excellence and landmark achievements in global cybersecurity. The program celebrates both niche and broader cloud security solutions across more than 20 categories.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in AI-powered cloud security. Its platform is purpose-built to defend against autonomous AI attacks. AI enables threat actors to move faster, probe deeper, and breach cloud environments at machine speed. Skyhawk fights back with an AI Red Team that continuously executes adversarial attack simulations against a digital model of your live cloud environment, providing autonomous responses that eliminate weaponized exposures before breaches occur. With Skyhawk, security teams can thwart AI-augmented cloud attacks without operational disruptions. Led by the team that built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk's platform continuously adapts its cloud security prevention and detection capabilities to each customer's unique cloud architecture, delivering security that self-improves with every threat it encounters. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR). Follow Skyhawk on LinkedIn for continuous updates.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

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