FLYTE ACTIVATES HIGH-FREQUENCY BELMONT STAKES FLIGHT PROGRAM, DEPLOYING FLEET TO CAPTURE TRIPLE CROWN DEMAND

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Flyte, a regional air mobility company focused on making private aviation more accessible and flexible for modern travelers, today announced the deployment of aircraft across the Northeast in anticipation of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. This initiative aims to position the Company to capture one of the most concentrated and high-value travel weekends in U.S. horse racing.

As the final leg of the Triple Crown, Belmont Stakes draws national attention and a dense concentration of high-net-worth individuals, corporate hospitality groups, and time-sensitive travelers. This surge routinely gridlocks Northeast travel corridors, turning a standard drive into a lengthy, congested commute. Flyte’s operating model is designed to capture this demand through high-frequency, short-haul service connecting key Northeast markets to Saratoga Springs.

“Events like the Belmont highlight the scalability of our model,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “When demand density, timing, and geography align, our ability to deploy aircraft and capture revenue in real time becomes a significant advantage.”

Key routes driving volume include:

NYC (HPN / TEB) → Saratoga Springs

East Hampton → Saratoga Springs

Boston (BED) → Saratoga Springs





Flyte operates aircraft strategically staged across the northeast corridor, operating dense rapid-cycle flight operations structured around same-day inbound and outbound travel. The company has continuous aircraft rotations across key markets, offers group and shared-cabin bookings, and excels at handling concentrated weekend demand windows.

ABOUT FLYTE

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel. Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

ABOUT CATHETER PRECISION

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through physician collaboration and continuous product innovation.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future plans, expectations, and projections, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding growth, utilization, market share, customer behavior, and expansion initiatives. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.