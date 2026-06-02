Juume AI Selects Apryse to Power Document Integrity Behind Its Agentic AI Platform, CapraOne™

Denver, Colorado, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, a leader in document processing technology, today announced they were selected by Juume AI to power document integrity across its flagship CapraOne™ platform. Key factors in selecting Apryse were their ability to accelerate time to market by 18 months while delivering non-negotiable requirements for high-fidelity rendering across all document formats, robust form-filling capabilities, certified digital signatures, and clean SDK architecture that could plug into multiple platform modules.

As Juume AI built CapraOne, a platform designed to automate complex compliance workflows in critical infrastructure organization, the company identified document integrity as a foundational requirement. In regulated environments, every permit, filing, signature, and audit trail must be accurate, legally valid, and verifiable. Rather than building those capabilities internally, Juume AI standardized on Apryse’s document SDK technology to provide production-ready document viewing, form automation, and certified digital signatures across the platform.

“Document integrity is critical for us as a company because we have to not only ensure that data accuracy exists, but the formatting of the document also remains the same,” said Uma Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer at Juume AI. “The one thing our platform really needed was document intelligence and we didn’t want to go and build that competency from scratch. Apryse absolutely solved the problem for us.”

WATCH: How Juume AI Cut 18 Months Off Its Go‑to‑Market Timeline with Apryse

Accelerating Development While Expanding Product Scope

By integrating Apryse, Juume AI avoided what they estimated to be a 12-to-18-month internal development effort, requiring multiple dedicated engineers and ongoing maintenance. Instead, the company was able to bring a complete document lifecycle to market from day one using the Apryse SDK, including high-fidelity document viewing, programmatic form filling, certified digital signatures, and embedded document workflows.

According to Juume AI, this allowed their engineering teams to focus on AI and compliance automation rather than rebuilding core document infrastructure.

“Building comparable document capabilities internally would have been a time-consuming investment,” said Tyson Powell, Vice President of Solutions at Juume AI. “Apryse let us skip that entire cycle and focus our engineering resources on what differentiates our platform.”

Embedded Document Infrastructure Across the Platform

Apryse technology is integrated throughout CapraOne’s Compliance, Document Intelligence, and Project Hub modules.

Using Apryse’s SDKs, Juume AI enables users to:

View and interact with complex regulatory forms directly in-platform

Automatically populate forms using AI-generated project data

Execute certified, legally valid digital signatures

Maintain traceable, audit-ready document workflows

The platform supports document-heavy regulatory processes involving permits, environmental studies, compliance filings, and interconnection agreements.

Apryse’s high-fidelity rendering capabilities were especially important for ensuring that complex government and regulatory forms display accurately across formats and jurisdictions.

Why Juume AI Selected Apryse

During its evaluation process, Juume AI identified four non-negotiable technical requirements:

Accurate rendering of complex regulatory documents

Programmatic form-filling capabilities for AI-driven workflows

Certified digital signatures suitable for regulated environments

A modular SDK architecture that could integrate cleanly across multiple product modules

According to the company, Apryse stood out for three primary reasons:

Breadth of capabilities within a single SDK

Digital signature certifications required for compliance-sensitive workflows

Ease of integration into existing platform architecture

“Other options required stitching together multiple vendors or lacked the certification story we needed,” said Powell. “Apryse gave us viewing, form interaction, and signatures in one SDK, which significantly simplified development.”

Improving Accuracy, Compliance, and Time to Revenue

Juume AI says Apryse has contributed to the platform in three key areas:

Accuracy: High-fidelity rendering and programmatic form filling reduce manual data-entry errors and ensure regulatory forms appear exactly as required.

High-fidelity rendering and programmatic form filling reduce manual data-entry errors and ensure regulatory forms appear exactly as required. Compliance: Certified digital signature capabilities help ensure documents meet legal and regulatory standards during audits and reviews.

Certified digital signature capabilities help ensure documents meet legal and regulatory standards during audits and reviews. Speed to Deployment: Pre-built document infrastructure accelerated product delivery and enabled faster customer onboarding.

As a result, Juume AI customers can now complete compliance workflows that previously took days in a matter of hours, while maintaining audit readiness and centralized document traceability.

Supporting the Next Generation of Agentic AI

As AI systems evolve from assistants into autonomous operational tools, Juume AI believes trusted document infrastructure will become increasingly important, particularly in regulated industries.

“Companies are moving quickly toward AI-driven compliance workflows, but many underestimate how important document integrity is,” said Natarajan. “In regulated environments, a document that can’t be trusted creates liability.”

By leveraging Apryse as its document foundation, Juume AI has positioned CapraOne to scale into additional regulated industries and geographies while continuing to expand its document capabilities.

BLOG: How Juume AI Cut 18 Months Off Its Go‑to‑Market Timeline with Apryse

About Apryse

Apryse is a leading provider of document technology, helping organizations get more value from their documents. Its toolkit supports the full document lifecycle, from high-fidelity viewing and editing to conversion, digital signatures, and intelligent data extraction.

Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

For more information, visit www.apryse.com.

About Juume AI

Juume AI is the operating system for regulatory execution, making regulation programmable for the physical world. Powered by its flagship platform, CapraOne™, the company accelerates time from regulation to revenue by turning complex regulatory requirements into a programmable system of work: requirements become workflows, obligations become tasks, and every decision can be traced back to evidence. By grounding agentic AI systems in structured requirements and audit trails, Juume AI creates the execution layer for regulated work, helping critical infrastructure organizations build faster with absolute certainty and repeatability.

For more information, visit www.juume.ai