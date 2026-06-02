zSpace Appoints VR Expert as Master Reseller for Europe, Expanding Access to Immersive Learning Across the Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of AI-powered augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education and workforce development, today announced a master reseller agreement with VR Expert, a leading European distributor of virtual and augmented reality technology. The agreement gives VR Expert the rights to distribute zSpace’s product portfolio across Europe, significantly expanding the availability of hands-on, career-focused learning technology for schools and institutions across the continent.

The agreement positions VR Expert as zSpace’s primary growth vehicle across Europe, combining zSpace’s proven immersive learning platform with VR Expert’s deep regional expertise and established customer relationships. The partnership is designed to accelerate adoption of zSpace solutions in schools focused on career and technical education, STEM, and workforce preparation as well as enterprise learning organizations, both of which are areas of growing priority across Europe.

“Europe is a market we’ve been building toward, and this partnership is a meaningful step forward,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “VR Expert brings the regional expertise, relationships, and operational strength to help us grow the right way. Together, we’re going to put hands-on, career-connected learning in front of a lot more students.”

This partnership will extend zSpace’s reach into new markets and geographies across the region, complementing the company’s current channel relationships.

“zSpace has built an impressive and proven immersive learning platform that is already making a real impact in classrooms worldwide,” said Alex Janmaat, CEO of VR Expert. “Together with zSpace, we want to help schools across Europe implement scalable and impactful learning experiences.”

zSpace’s immersive learning solutions are currently used by more than 3,800 schools and institutions across over 70 countries, delivering hands-on experiences in subjects ranging from anatomy and physics to career exploration and technical training. Increasingly, AI capabilities within the platform support personalized learning pathways, intelligent tutoring, and adaptive content that meets students where they are. The platform is designed to integrate with existing classroom structures and curriculum, making it practical to implement and scale.

About VR Expert

VR Expert is a leading European distributor of virtual and augmented reality technology, serving businesses, institutions, and education providers across the region. With deep expertise in XR hardware and software, VR Expert helps organizations implement immersive technology at scale. For more information, visit www.vr-expert.com.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative AI-powered augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,800 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on “learning by doing” experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com