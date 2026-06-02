WTW launches AI Workforce Transformation solution to turn AI potential into enhanced workforce performance

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of its AI Workforce Transformation solution which helps companies focus AI where it is expected to deliver productivity and growth gains through redesigned work, jobs and strong employee adoption.

Addressing the imperative facing CEOs and Boards to convert AI investment into productivity gains and competitive advantage, the distinctive solution is built on WTW’s extensive proprietary data on jobs, skills and work processes, and incorporates two of WTW’s AI-enabled diagnostic tools. Its WorkVue Agent provides clarity on the automation potential for all the jobs across an organization. ChangeVue establishes the areas that are most ready for adoption to pinpoint priority areas for AI implementation.

The flexible AI Workforce Transformation solution allows multiple entry points to meet a range of client needs – identifying where AI will unlock the biggest productivity gains, redesigning jobs, aligning roles, skills and total rewards to accelerating enterprise-wide change adoption.

Applying its WorkVue Agent to industry-wide job and skills information, WTW uncovered powerful insights. For example, an analysis of 900 O*NET occupations* highlights the scale and variability of potential automation across roles, including:

60-70% of tasks in highly structured roles like operations, administrative and clerical functions

up to 75% of repeatable tasks in industrial and frontline roles, and

20-35% of tasks in professional and judgment-intensive roles.





Importantly, this shows the potential for task reconfiguration and human-machine integration at scale, and forms the foundation for aligning roles and rightsizing the workforce.

Spearheading this research and co-leading the solution are two of WTW’s senior leaders and foremost thinkers in the area of workforce effectiveness: Suzanne McAndrew and Shai Ganu. McAndrew is also WTW’s global Employee Experience business leader, and Ganu is also global Executive Compensation and Board Advisory practice leader.

“AI Workforce Transformation gives C-suite leaders the evidence they need to add AI where it drives the most productivity and growth, and to move faster than competitors who are still guessing,” said Julie Gebauer, President of WTW’s Health, Wealth & Career.

“Boards don’t need more theory on AI—they need precision. As their mandates expand to cover human capital governance, fiduciary duty now means knowing exactly where AI creates value and how work must be redesigned to capture it. We’ve cracked that code,” said Ganu.

Noting the distinctiveness of AI transformation, McAndrew said: “This era calls for change acceleration. As AI reshapes jobs, workflows and organizational structures, getting the human experience right will convert disruption into lasting competitive edge. It’s why we believe that while AI transforms work, people make it better.”



Learn more about AI Workforce Transformation.

Notes to editors

*The O*NET system is a database of occupational characteristics and worker requirements across the U.S. economy.

About WTW



At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contacts

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com