MAX Power Takes Natural Hydrogen Commercialization Vision to Washington, DC

CEO Ran Narayanasamy will showcase Saskatchewan’s emerging role in clean scalable energy, AI infrastructure, and next-generation power systems at leading North American Energy Summit

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO Ran Narayanasamy, who highlighted MAX Power’s Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery at resource events in Japan last week, will be attending the 11th annual Washington Energy Summit this Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4, at the historic Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C.

This invitation-only summit is widely recognized as one of North America's premier energy leadership forums, bringing together U.S. Senators, Members of Congress, senior government officials, global energy executives, technology leaders, investors, and policymakers for high-level, off-the-record discussions focused on the future of energy, infrastructure, national security, and economic competitiveness.

This year's theme, “Running the World on Energy: Volatility, Technology, and the American Moment,” aligns closely with MAX Power's vision for Natural Hydrogen as a scalable, North American-sourced and Saskatchewan-led energy solution capable of supporting the rapidly growing demands of AI infrastructure, industrial development, and long-term energy security. The summit provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with key decision makers and industry leaders shaping North America's energy future while highlighting the strategic role Natural Hydrogen may play in addressing growing energy demand and strengthening energy independence.

MAX Power's attendance reflects the increasing recognition and importance of the Lawson Discovery in the heart of the 475-km Genesis Trend, and the Company's leadership role within the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector. As global interest in Natural Hydrogen continues to accelerate, MAX Power remains focused on positioning itself at the intersection of energy innovation, resource development, and next-generation infrastructure.

Warrant Exercise

MAX Power is pleased to announce that its second-largest shareholder, Big Energy (an affiliate of Vietnam-based Bitexco), has delivered a notice of exercise with respect to its outstanding warrants. Upon completion, the warrant exercise is anticipated to provide approximately $3,750,000 in gross proceeds to the Company’s treasury through the issuance of 8,333,333 shares. This will also increase Big Energy’s ownership position in MAX Power to 24,999,999 shares, or just under 15% of the total issued and outstanding shares following the exercise of these warrants based on the current share structure. MAX Power views Big Energy’s accelerated warrant exercise as a strong endorsement of the Company’s long-term strategy, technical advancement at Lawson, and broader commercialization vision within the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector.

MAX Power currently has 49,152,481 warrants outstanding. Of those, 67.1% are held by the Company’s two largest investors, Mr. Eric Sprott (24,638,548) through 2176423 Ontario (a corporation wholly owned and controlled by Mr. Sprott), and Big Energy (8,333,333).

MAX Power Completes Successful Visit to Japan

MAX Power CEO Ran Narayanasamy represented MAX Power on the international stage in Japan late last week, highlighting the growing global interest in the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery and Saskatchewan’s emergence as a leader in this sector. The visit included strategic meetings with JOGMEC (Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security), as well as a featured presentation and expert panel discussion at the Natural Hydrogen Expert Workshop hosted at the JOGMEC Technology & Research Centre in Chiba.

Ran was also honoured to meet with representatives from the Embassy of Canada in Tokyo, Saskatchewan’s Trade and Investment Office, and leading Japanese energy companies including JERA, Japan’s largest power producer, and JAPEX, one of Japan’s premier exploration and production companies among many others.

Supported by Saskatchewan Trade Officer Hideyuki Yamamoto and Trade Commissioner Mahoka Maekawa, the mission provided an opportunity to showcase the scale and potential of the Lawson Discovery, the Genesis Trend, and MAXX LEMI - the Company’s proprietary AI-assisted exploration platform.

The week concluded with participation in an international panel discussion alongside Natural Hydrogen leaders from France and presentations at one of Japan’s leading geoscience conferences.

As global attention toward Natural Hydrogen continues to accelerate, MAX Power is increasingly being recognized as a leader in this emerging sector while advancing the Lawson Complex toward commercial evaluation and helping position Saskatchewan at the forefront of next-generation energy and infrastructure development.

Figure 1: Ran Narayanasamy at Presentation in Japan May 29, 2026





Figure 1 – Drilling Photo from Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E





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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, a Memorandum of Understanding between MAX Power and TerraVolt Energy, LLC, together with EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Developments, to evaluate the integration of Natural Hydrogen, modular power systems, sustainable building infrastructure, and associated produced brine waters from potential future Lawson development into next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. There are no assurances that this MOU will lead to a definitive agreement between MAX Power and these parties, or that this collaboration will result in the implementation of any contemplated or planned initiatives among the parties. Advancing this collaboration will be dependent upon future success of MAX Power’s exploration programs at Lawson and elsewhere on its permitted land package in Saskatchewan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks, including, but not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with exploration, appraisal and development risks and risks related to the state of financial markets or future commodity and energy prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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