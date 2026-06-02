Trident Digital Tech Holdings Launches TDTHAI Across Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment and Digital Infrastructure Growth

SINGAPORE, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets, today announced the launch of TDTHAI, the Company’s artificial intelligence platform designed to accelerate enterprise AI deployment, automation, intelligent service delivery, and digital transformation throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch of TDTHAI marks a significant milestone in Trident’s ongoing evolution into an AI-enabled digital infrastructure platform spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital identity, government technology, digital commerce, and transaction-driven service ecosystems. The Company believes artificial intelligence will increasingly serve as a foundational technology layer connecting and enhancing each of these strategic growth verticals.

TDTHAI is designed to provide enterprises, government agencies, and organizations with access to practical AI-powered solutions that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, improve decision-making capabilities, and enable more intelligent, efficient, and seamless interactions across digital environments. Through TDTHAI, Trident intends to pursue opportunities across enterprise automation, workflow management, AI-powered digital services, intelligent service delivery, and next-generation operational infrastructure modernization.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to experience accelerating demand for enterprise AI solutions as businesses and public-sector organizations seek scalable technologies capable of improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing service delivery. Trident believes TDTHAI is well positioned to capitalize on these market trends through the deployment of practical, business-focused AI solutions tailored to real-world operational needs.

Building upon the Company’s previously announced strategic relationship with Digital Innovations and the IRMA AI platform, TDTHAI is expected to serve as a foundational framework supporting the future deployment of enterprise AI capabilities, workflow automation technologies, intelligent digital services, and AI-driven applications designed to simplify and enhance how users interact with digital services and operational environments.

Building upon the Company’s previously disclosed potential US$800 million Ghana joint venture revenue framework announced in April 2026, as well as its recently announced cybersecurity initiatives and digital infrastructure expansion strategy, TDTHAI further strengthens Trident’s vision of developing an integrated technology ecosystem serving both government and enterprise customers across multiple high-growth markets.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a foundational component of modern digital infrastructure,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident. “Through TDTHAI, we are focused on delivering practical AI solutions that enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency, and support digital transformation across Asia-Pacific markets. We believe the future of artificial intelligence lies not only in generating information, but in enabling more intelligent, efficient, and seamless interactions between users, services, and digital ecosystems. TDTHAI represents an important step in our broader strategy to build scalable technology ecosystems that create long-term value for enterprises, governments, and shareholders.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Trident intends for TDTHAI to serve as a foundational component of its expanding technology ecosystem, complementing the Company’s initiatives across cybersecurity, digital identity infrastructure, government technology platforms, digital commerce ecosystems, and enterprise digital services.

The Company believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital identity, cybersecurity, enterprise automation, and transaction-driven digital infrastructure represents one of the most compelling long-term growth opportunities across emerging markets. Through TDTHAI and its broader portfolio of strategic initiatives, Trident seeks to establish itself as a leading provider of next-generation digital infrastructure solutions serving both public and private sector customers.

The launch of TDTHAI represents the first phase of Trident’s broader AI growth strategy across Asia-Pacific and other targeted markets. As the Company continues expanding its technology ecosystem through strategic partnerships, platform integrations, and targeted growth initiatives, TDTHAI is expected to serve as a key foundation supporting future AI-driven innovation, enterprise automation, and digital infrastructure development.

About TDTHAI

TDTHAI is Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s artificial intelligence platform focused on enterprise AI deployment, workflow automation, digital transformation, and intelligent infrastructure solutions. Designed to support enterprises, government agencies, and organizations across high-growth markets, TDTHAI serves as a scalable framework for AI-powered productivity, automation, decision support, and next-generation digital services.

As part of Trident’s broader digital infrastructure strategy, TDTHAI is intended to support the integration of artificial intelligence across cybersecurity, digital identity, government technology, digital commerce, and enterprise technology ecosystems.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, enterprise software, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, enterprise cybersecurity deployments, and AI-powered technology commercialization initiatives spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the world’s largest long-term opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure, enterprise AI deployment, and sovereign-scale technology modernization.

For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the binding LOI, the proposed strategic partnership, the anticipated equity investment by Trident in Digital Innovations Group, the launch and commercialization of IRMA Engine Asia, the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, estimated market size and growth rates, platform scalability, anticipated partnerships, potential acquisitions, operational deployment expectations, monetization opportunities, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, and future business performance.

Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, the accuracy of third-party market estimates and projections, regulatory approvals, operational execution, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, technology deployment, customer adoption, commercialization efforts, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, capital market conditions, geopolitical developments, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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