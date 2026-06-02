Abell Pest Control Encourages Canadians to Be Aware of Urban Wildlife

Toronto, Ontario, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban wildlife encounters are on the rise across Canada, and Abell Pest Control is encouraging the public to be informed and prepared. As cities grow and green spaces shrink, wildlife such as coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and squirrels are increasingly sharing our neighbourhoods, and knowing how to coexist safely makes all the difference.

"What we're seeing across Canada is largely a result of animals learning to live alongside us," said Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. "An unsecured garbage bin or pet food left outside can teach animals to associate people with food, often without homeowners realizing it. As urban development continues to expand into natural habitats, these animals are adapting to their surroundings. A little awareness goes a long way toward keeping both people and wildlife safe."

While coyotes have been in the news recently, they are not the only wildlife species that warrant a respectful distance. Raccoons can carry rabies, leptospirosis, and raccoon roundworm. Skunks are also potential carriers of rabies and may bite if they feel threatened. Squirrels, though small, can bite and may carry fleas and ticks. These animals are not inherently dangerous, but like all wildlife, they are best appreciated from afar.

Abell Pest Control is asking Canadians to follow these simple guidelines:

Never feed raccoons, squirrels, skunks, coyotes, or any wildlife

Do not approach or attempt to handle wild animals

Secure garbage bins and remove outdoor food sources

Keep pets on a leash where wildlife is present

Homeowners dealing with raccoons, skunks, squirrels, or bats in or around their property can call Abell Pest Control for professional and effective solutions. Coyotes, however, are wild animals that fall under the jurisdiction of provincial and municipal wildlife authorities. For coyote concerns, contact your local animal services or provincial wildlife office.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control has delivered trusted pest management and wildlife control services for over a century. With generations of experience protecting homeowners, businesses, and their patrons, Abell combines deep industry expertise with a genuine commitment to customer care, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.