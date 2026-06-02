Lexitas Appoints Joe Giannetti as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

HOUSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‑enabled litigation support services, is pleased to announce that Joe Giannetti has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In this role, Giannetti will lead Lexitas’ enterprise technology operations, infrastructure, business systems, and information security programs, with a focus on scaling internal platforms, strengthening cybersecurity, and supporting continued innovation across the organization.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Giannetti brings more than 25 years of experience in technology and security leadership across high-growth, technology-focused organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President over IT & Security at Employ, a private equity-backed HR Tech SaaS and services company, where he led the post-merger consolidation of four operating companies into a unified enterprise platform while rebuilding the security organization from the ground up. Prior to Employ, Giannetti led the IT organization at Applied Systems, a private equity-backed SaaS and services company in the InsureTech space, during a period of significant growth and scaling.

“Joe brings deep expertise in building and securing scalable infrastructure within high-growth environments,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “His experience leading complex transformations and strengthening security capabilities will be instrumental as we continue to invest in innovation and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join Lexitas at a time of strong growth and innovation,” said Giannetti. “The company’s commitment to client excellence and technology-enabled services creates a powerful foundation to further scale our platforms, strengthen our security posture, and support the evolving needs of our clients and partners.”

Giannetti holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Illinois College of Engineering. He is based in the Chicago area, where he lives with his wife and two daughters. Outside of work, he enjoys home improvement projects and giving back to the community through volunteer activities.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services, that are truly Critical to the Case™. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, document review, and commercial contracts outsourcing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | Jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com