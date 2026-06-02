BTC/USD Is Down 43% From Its All-Time High as Investors Explore AI Trading Bots Like AIX Alpha

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As June 2026 began, BTC/USD hovered near $71,000, placing the asset more than 43% below its October 2025 all-time high of approximately $126,000.

According to AIX Alpha analysts, Bitcoin has experienced multiple major corrections throughout its history, many of which were later followed by periods of recovery and renewed market momentum.

In today's environment, a single ETF headline, regulatory update, or liquidity shift can quickly influence market sentiment and short-term price action.

As digital asset markets operate around the clock, automated tools are attracting growing interest from investors seeking to monitor markets and respond to changing conditions in real time.

AIX Alpha Continues Expanding Automated Quantitative Solutions

Built on years of quantitative strategy development, AIX Alpha combines automated market analysis, strategy allocation, and risk-management systems within a unified platform for digital asset markets.

The platform is designed to simplify market participation for both new and experienced users.

New users can explore AIX Alpha's automated quantitative strategies for free at [ AixAlpha.net ] and may receive a $10 welcome bonus upon registration. Terms and conditions apply.

Built for 24/7 Digital Asset Markets

Users do not need coding experience or advanced trading knowledge to get started.

After selecting a strategy, the platform handles ongoing market analysis, strategy allocation, and execution through an automated process designed for continuously operating digital asset markets.

Rather than requiring users to install software, configure trading bots, or monitor markets throughout the day, the platform is designed to automate much of the analytical and operational process.

According to the company, the system evaluates more than 100,000 market signals daily across assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and BNB.

The platform supports multiple quantitative models, including market-neutral, trend-following, and signal-based approaches operating within a unified risk-management framework.

Users interested in exploring AIX Alpha's automated quantitative strategies can learn more at AixAlpha.net.

Growing Interest in AI-Powered Automation

As interest in the best AI trading bots of 2026 continues to grow, many investors are looking beyond traditional manual trading and exploring automated solutions designed to operate around the clock.

Quantitative platforms are increasingly being used to help simplify participation in fast-moving digital asset markets without requiring constant monitoring or frequent manual decision-making.

AIX Alpha believes automation, data-driven analysis, and quantitative allocation will continue playing a growing role as digital asset markets become increasingly fast-moving and complex.

Learn more about AIX Alpha's automated quantitative strategies and platform features at [ AixAlpha.net ].

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Digital asset markets involve risks and may experience significant volatility.