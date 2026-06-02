AtlasClear to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

TAMPA, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH), a technology-enabled financial services platform modernizing trading, clearing, settlement, and banking, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. PST/11:00 a.m. EST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Craig Ridenhour, President, and John Schaible, Executive Chairman, will host the presentation and answer questions at the conclusion.

Presentation Information

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. PST (Las Vegas Local Time)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/presenter/6pKCstnRGn9bQJJJ7enAKd?code=WWDY478P

AtlasClear management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with AtlasClear and attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference, please make sure you are registered through the conference website.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue, the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available at: https://planetmicrocap.com/

If you cannot attend the live presentation, a replay of the webcast presentation will be available through the conference platform following the event.

About AtlasClear Holdings

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com.

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts one of the premier microcap investing conferences in North America, bringing together investors, public company executives, and industry professionals to connect, share ideas, and discover emerging opportunities.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on identifying and discussing high-quality microcap companies across global markets. Since its founding in 2011, members have profiled more than 1,500 microcap companies, many of which have generated significant returns for investors.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com