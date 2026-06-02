RenX Posts Record Delivery Quarter at Myakka City, Up 57%; Independent Drone Survey Verifies Approximately 185,000 Cubic Yards On-Site

MYAKKA CITY, FL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today reported a record delivery quarter at its Myakka City, Florida facility, operated by wholly owned subsidiary Resource Group US Holdings LLC (“Resource Group”). In the first quarter of 2026, Resource Group delivered 65,572 cubic yards of finished mulch, compost, and wood products, approximately 57% more than the prior quarter and its highest quarterly total since RenX acquired the operation in June 2025.

Separately, an independent drone survey conducted on April 2, 2026 by Blue Nose Aerial Imaging of Tampa Bay measured approximately 184,700 cubic yards of material on-site at the permitted 80-plus-acre facility. The survey is a third-party verified, point-in-time snapshot of inventory and is not a measure of throughput or production capacity.

“A record delivery quarter combined with a consistent independently surveyed inventory base, is exactly the kind of operating proof point we want investors to see,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “This is material measured from the air, not from a spreadsheet.”

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications. RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80-plus-acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc., provides commercial hauling and heavy equipment logistics services for both internal material movement and third-party freight customers. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding planned deployment of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill; ZEI’s expanded industrial logistics relationships being an important component of the Company’s broader platform for generating diversified revenue across its operations; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core platform. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of historical experience, current conditions, and expected future developments. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to deploy and commission its Microtec UTM 1200 mill on the timeline anticipated; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies, partners, and customers; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

Nicolai Ayrton Brune

Chief Financial Officer

RenX Enterprises Corp.

info@renxent.com