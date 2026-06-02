EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP Announces Expanded Divisions to Accelerate Global Growth

PRAGUE, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP, an international group of companies specializing in performance marketing and traffic monetization since 2007, with offices in Prague and Warsaw, has formalized a new corporate structure built around four focused divisions: EVADAV AD NETWORK, EVADAV AGENCY, EVADAV APPS, and EVADAV CONSULTING.

The restructuring follows a period of rapid operational expansion. EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP operates across 19 countries with more than 200 employees worldwide, united by shared values centered around results, consistency, professional growth, and strong team collaboration. The company maintains an in-house creative studio with hundreds of creators, editors, and designers generating millions of ad creatives monthly, and a team of over 50 professional media buyers operating campaigns at 9-figure budgets.

EVADAV AD NETWORK is a leading advertising network with multiple formats, including popunders, push notifications, in-page, native ads, operating on CPM and CPC models. The CPA MEDIA BUYING team provides services to large advertisers, managing their budgets and campaigns, or driving leads and sales on CPA and Revenue Share.

EVADAV AGENCY is a media buying project focused on search arbitrage. The team specialises in delivering high-intent users and conversions through TikTok and social advertisement to Google AdSense and Yahoo Search feeds.



EVADAV APPS is an agency that develops and promotes hundreds of mobile applications and products to millions of users worldwide. The Media Buying division delivers traffic from 150+ sources for products in the Utilities, AI, Tools, and Entertainment categories. The structure includes two core units: App Studio, focused on mobile app development, and Apps Factory, specializing in media buying and Web2Web/Web2App funnel monetization.

EVADAV CONSULTING is an internal unit that builds scalable systems to improve efficiency, align teams, and support business growth across Human Resources, Business Development, Marketing, Finance, Legal Operations and IT.

The new structure enables EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP to move faster - launching new businesses, scaling operations, and expanding into new markets.

About EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP

EVADAV TRAFFIC GROUP (since 2007) is a group of companies providing innovative media buying and traffic monetization solutions for advertisers, publishers, ad networks, affiliates, agencies, and brands to scale up their profits. For more information, visit evadav.com.