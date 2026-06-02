5-hour ENERGY® Announces Two Donut-Inspired Limited-Edition Flavors

Farmington Hills, Michigan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5-hour ENERGY ® drops two, new, limited-edition flavors – sweet and tangy Raspberry Jelly Donut and silky vanilla Boston Cream Donut – just in time for National Donut Day on June 5th.

Earlier this year, an April Fool’s Day post on Instagram asked fans to pick the real upcoming flavors from the fake ones – and demand for the sweet, crave-worthy donut duo won by a landslide. This shouldn't come as a surprise – Americans consume more than 10 billion donuts each year, with Boston Cream and jelly-filled varieties consistently ranking among the most popular. Naturally, 5-hour ENERGY® decided to create both.

“We love surprising our consumers with bold new flavors,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “Our new donut-inspired treats truly capture the beloved taste of these classic bakery favorites while delivering the fast, effective, zero-sugar energy boost expected from 5-hour ENERGY®. Whether you’re Team Jelly Donut or Team Boston Cream, our new energy shots taste just like the real thing.”

Tasting Highlights Include:

Jelly Donut - Fresh donut sweetness meets a bright, fruity flavor. The first sip delivers soft notes of fresh glaze, rich butter, and a light dusting of powdered sugar with a smooth vanilla finish, followed by a burst of sweet and tangy raspberry jelly for that classic, jam-filled center hit donut lovers crave. It’s jammy, glazed and dangerously craveable with every smooth, sweet sip.

Boston Cream - Inspired by Boston’s rich and flavorful history, this crave-worthy take on the iconic Boston Cream donut may quickly become part of a morning routine. Indulge in a first sip that brings soft, freshly baked dough with a wave of silky vanilla filling that captures the classic custard center perfectly. This is followed by notes of light caramelized sugar, and a decadent, smooth chocolate finish that’ll leave taste buds wanting more.

Each Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot contains 230 mg of caffeine - roughly the same as a premium 12 oz. coffee - along with B-vitamins and essential nutrients for fast, effective energy. With zero sugar and zero calories, Jelly Donut and Boston Cream deliver a bold bakery-inspired energy boost, without the sugar crash.

Jelly Donut and Boston Cream are available exclusively online at 5hourEnergy.com and Amazon .

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its bold, ever-expanding variety of Tasty Caffeine™ flavors and its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com .

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