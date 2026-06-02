Yes& Expands AI and Innovation Capabilities with the Promotion of Two Key Executives

Alexandria, VA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& has promoted Chrissie Koeppen to Senior VP, Innovation, and Beth Yezzi to Senior VP, Digital, reflecting the agency’s expanded focus on AI, digital strategy and integrated innovation.

The promotions support a broader push to strengthen capabilities across the agency and help clients navigate increasingly complex marketing and technology challenges. Together, Koeppen and Yezzi will lead efforts that connect creativity, emerging technology and audience experience in ways that keep Yes& collaborative, agile and future-focused.

Koeppen brings more than 20 years of experience turning customer insights and business goals into strategies that drive measurable results. At Yes&, she leads the teams behind AI search, lifecycle marketing, digital transformation spanning digital and content strategy, UX and CRO, as well as data and analytics, integrating these disciplines to help clients navigate increasingly complex marketing and technology challenges and turn emerging tech, audience insight and storytelling into growth.

“I've always believed the best strategies live at the intersection of data and humanity — what the numbers tell you and what people actually need. The clients we work with don't need more disconnected tools; they need integrated thinking that turns complexity into clarity,” said Chrissie Koeppen, Senior VP, Innovation at Yes&. “In this role, I get to bring AI, content, and analytics together as one connected way to grow. That's what innovation looks like to me — meaningful work that drives real results.”

Yezzi has more than 20 years of experience across website redesigns, system implementations, online campaigns, ecommerce, custom CRM implementations and SEO, with a focus on enterprise-level digital transformations. At Yes&, she designed and leads the AI Council, where AI-driven workflows boost quality and speed across research, strategy, creative, development, media, analytics and operations.

Under her leadership, AI adoption across the agency has grown from roughly 30% to nearly 100%, cutting time spent on repetitive tasks by more than 50% and redirecting that capacity into strategy, faster turnarounds and creative work for clients.

“Our clients are navigating more change in a single quarter than they used to face in a year. My job — and the job of the teams I work with — is to make sure technology, especially AI, actually serves the people using it. When we get that right, digital stops being a deliverable and starts being a real competitive advantage for the brands we partner with,” said Beth Yezzi, Senior VP, Digital at Yes&.

“Chrissie and Beth each bring a powerful combination of strategic thinking, digital expertise and operational leadership to Yes&,” said Zihla Salinas, CEO of Yes&. “Their ability to connect emerging technology, client needs and integrated marketing capabilities continues to strengthen how we serve clients across industries and positions the agency for continued growth.”

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent, fully-integrated creative agency serving clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including strategy & research, creative & content, media, digital, social media, events, and communications. The agency serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional hubs in Atlanta and Chicago. Yes& is one of the world’s fastest-growing agencies according to Adweek, and The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest privately-held ad agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the seventh time. For more information visit yesandagency.com.

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