Serve Robotics Continues Expansion Beyond Food Delivery, Launches Autonomous Laundry Vertical with NoScrubs

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced a new partnership with NoScrubs , a fast-growing on-demand laundry service, marking Serve’s first commercial urban delivery partnership outside of prepared food. The pilot, launching this week in select Los Angeles neighborhoods, will use Serve's existing fleet of autonomous sidewalk robots to deliver NoScrubs laundry orders directly to customers' doors.

The commercial pilot extends Serve's last-mile delivery opportunity into a new category of recurring local commerce. NoScrubs operates across seven major U.S. metros. As one of the fastest-growing categories in consumer logistics, the online laundry services market is projected1 to grow from approximately $40 billion in 2025 to $130 billion by 2030, fueled by busy urban households, dual-income families, and younger consumers embracing app-based services.

The Serve robots that are already on the street will work in a new category, generating revenue without the cost of building a separate fleet. It’s the same robots, the same autonomy stack, and the same operations that already power the food delivery business. Serve views laundry delivery as an early step toward broader expansion into additional verticals, including dry cleaning, retail, pharmacy, grocery, each of which shares the same last-mile economics that have made sidewalk robots viable for food.

"We've built one of the largest autonomous delivery platforms, and we've spent years proving the model in some of the country’s densest, most complex cities. The NoScrubs partnership is where we leverage what we’ve created to open up an entirely new category of delivery and offer more convenience to consumers,” said Ali Kashani, CEO and Co-Founder of Serve Robotics. “The same Serve robots that bring you dinner will soon bring you your laundry and more. We're just getting started.”

For customers, the experience is simple. Users select their preferred delivery window in the NoScrubs app, and NoScrubs assigns each order to a Serve robot based on availability and storage requirements. Customers simply receive their laundry on time.

“Customers expect fast, seamless delivery experiences across every aspect of daily life, not just meals,” said Matt O'Connor, Co-founder and CEO of NoScrubs. “Partnering with Serve allows us to explore innovative ways to serve customers while improving operational efficiency.”

Serve operates approximately 2,000 robots across the United States, including 500 in Los Angeles, which will fulfill NoScrubs orders alongside their ongoing food delivery work. Because laundry pickups and returns generally fall outside food delivery’s mealtime peaks, the partnership allows Serve to put more deliveries through its existing fleet, making fuller use of robots already on the road.

The expansion builds on Serve’s January acquisition of Diligent Robotics , which extended the company's autonomy platform into indoor environments.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000+ restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

About NoScrubs Laundry Delivery

NoScrubs is an AI-powered logistics platform delivering 3-4 hour laundry pickup and delivery to households across the U.S. NoScrubs runs an asset-light model that uses machine learning to orchestrate idle capacity across a distributed network of local laundromats, returning clean laundry in hours, not days. NoScrubs currently operates in seven markets: Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, and SF Bay area and is backed by Initialized Capital. By pairing intelligent orchestration software with emerging autonomous delivery technology, NoScrubs is building the infrastructure to make effortless laundry a reality at national scale.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management’s belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s future revenue generation, business and investment strategy, timing of robot manufacturing and deployment, ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company’s robots, outcomes of planned and completed acquisitions, partnerships with multiple delivery platforms, and timing and ability to scale to commercial production.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

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1 The Business Research Company, Online Laundry Service Market Report 2026, January 2026. Available at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-laundry-service-global-market-report

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