Omnea & Tropic partner to bring AI-powered Price Intelligence to every SaaS purchase

New York, USA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suppliers know how much every customer pays. Procurement teams don’t. That asymmetry means the average 1,000 employee company wastes over $750,000 on overpaying their SaaS suppliers every single year. This is only getting worse with the rise of the ‘AI tax’, where price increases are outpacing the norm at an average of +20-37% according to Tropic data.

Today, Omnea is launching Price Intelligence powered by Tropic’s market-leading price benchmark data. Omnea AI acts as the context layer, capturing what procurement teams are buying, at what scale, and on what terms. Tropic is the data layer, trained on over 100,000 live negotiations. Together, this means every Omnea customer will know what they should be paying, and enable them to take action.

Maximise savings for every software purchase

The moment a quote is provided, Omnea AI surfaces Tropic’s price benchmark data showing where the price sits against verified deals of a similar size. Those above market value are flagged and routed to procurement for further negotiations.

In practice, that means Omnea customers can now:

Benchmark every SaaS quote, not just the big ones: The check runs automatically the moment a quote is uploaded, so renewals and mid-size purchases get the same market intelligence that used to be reserved for the largest deals.

The check runs automatically the moment a quote is uploaded, so renewals and mid-size purchases get the same market intelligence that used to be reserved for the largest deals. Dynamically route requests based on results: If the price is well above market norms, Omnea can flag the request for renegotiation or send it for an extra review step before approval is granted.

If the price is well above market norms, Omnea can flag the request for renegotiation or send it for an extra review step before approval is granted. Get analyst-verified answers for the harder cases: For more complex deals, customers need the human touch. In these cases, Tropic's analyst team reviews supporting documents and returns a sophisticated benchmark.

For more complex deals, customers need the human touch. In these cases, Tropic's analyst team reviews supporting documents and returns a sophisticated benchmark. Access wider Price Intelligence: Beyond benchmarks alone, customers of both Tropic and Omnea can access insights and competitor intelligence, to better prepare for negotiation, directly in the platform.

“Despite the urgent need for price benchmarking by procurement teams, data has historically fallen short. When we tested pricing datasets with our customers, Tropic stood out immediately — accurate at the contract level, with deep coverage of the new wave of AI-native providers. Embedding it directly into Omnea means every buyer gets that intelligence at the moment they need it.”

Ben Freeman, Founder & CEO, Omnea

"Omnea's customers want price intelligence to live where the decision is being made. By embedding our benchmarks and expert-verified data inside Omnea's procurement requests, we're putting market-leading context in front of every buyer at the moment it changes the outcome.”

Justin Etkin, Co-Founder & CEO, Tropic

Why Tropic data makes a difference

Tropic manages over $21B in spend across nearly 15,000 suppliers and 30,000+ SKUs. Its pricing and supplier intelligence is sourced directly from live negotiations conducted daily by its verticalized commercial executives, ensuring insights are always market-tested and current. In addition, Tropic does not accept payment from the suppliers it benchmarks, so our customers can be sure their price benchmarks are entirely unbiased and free from supplier influence.

"Tropic acts as a great filter and uses more reliable data. The cycle time of increasing the confidence level of a deal was much faster with Tropic than I've experienced before with other benchmarking tools.”

Sam Kaserer, Software Category Manager, Adyen

“Tropic offers the best SaaS benchmarking model and data set in the market. The level of insight on specific deals is incredibly deep and when paired with their negotiation playbooks and tactics, our Procurement Team is best equipped to deliver value for our business. The Omnea x Tropic partnership is very welcome and exciting news.”

Jack Pike, Director Global Procurement, Monks

Price Intelligence is live today as an add-on for Omnea customers. Existing Tropic customers can connect their Tropic account to Omnea via an API.

About Omnea

Omnea is an AI-native platform for procurement orchestration and third‑party risk management. It helps modern enterprises accelerate decisions, control costs, and embed governance into every purchase by streamlining intake, automating approvals, centralizing supplier data, and continuously managing supplier risk. Learn more at omnea.co

About Tropic

Tropic is an intelligent procurement partner for modern finance and procurement teams, helping companies save money and move faster through real-time intelligence, expert support, and agentic execution. With $21 billion in spend under management, $425 million in customer savings delivered, and intelligence drawn from 100,000+ completed negotiations, Tropic is where technology becomes a buyer's market. Learn more at tropicapp.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Inquiries

Nick Barker

nick.b [at] omnea.co

https://www.omnea.co/