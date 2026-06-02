Summer of RYTHM Kicks Off With A $4,200 Weekend Getaway Hosted By The Daily Green

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYTHM and The Daily Green are kicking off the Summer of RYTHM sweepstakes, a two month consumer promotion featuring exclusive rewards and a chance to win a weekend getaway to Montauk, New York, valued at more than $4,200. The Daily Green, the iconic Times Square cannabis dispensary known for merging media, culture, and cannabis, will bring the promotion to life throughout the summer, giving customers the opportunity to win prizes while discovering one of the most recognized premium cannabis brands, RYTHM.

Beginning in June 2026, customers who spend $75 or more at The Daily Green will receive an official Summer of RYTHM scratch-off card with a chance to win the grand prize getaway. Every card is a winner, revealing rewards including: 10% - 20% off a future purchase, 30% off RYTHM eighths, or a RYTHM Remix pre-roll for a penny ($0.01), all redeemable exclusively at The Daily Green. Scratch-off cards will be available through July 31, 2026, giving every customer two full months of opportunity to win exclusive awards and a memorable summer escape.

The celebration extends beyond the sweepstakes with a full Summer of RYTHM takeover at The Daily Green. Throughout the season, the dispensary will be transformed with beach inspired décor, bringing the feeling of a summer escape to the heart of Times Square. Customers can also enjoy live DJ sets throughout the summer, creating an energetic atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.

"Summer is the season where NYC comes alive, and that's exactly the energy we wanted to bring with RYTHM this year," said Chris Thompson, Director of Retail Operations and Marketing at The Daily Green. "Whether you're a New Yorker chasing the last train to the beach or a traveler making Times Square your first stop, we want every visit this summer to feel unique and the highlight of someone’s day.”

To learn more about the Summer of RYTHM sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit: https://thedailygreennyc.com/summer-rythm-rules/

About The Daily Green

The Daily Green, New York’s iconic Times Square cannabis dispensary, offers both New Yorkers and visitors to the city a wide variety of top cannabis products and expert service to meet their needs. Inspired by the speed, impact and culture-defining legacy of New York City media, The Daily Green pays homage to the city as the place where news is made and shared.

Visit The Daily Green at: 719 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ed8532-ee4e-48cf-8964-03841a4485a3