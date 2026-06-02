Copyleaks Launches AI Video Detector to Identify AI Manipulation Across Video and Audio Timelines

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks today launched its AI Video Detector, an enterprise-grade tool that performs simultaneous, independent scans of a video file’s visual and audio tracks to identify the exact moments AI-generated content appears. The launch arrives as AI-generated video saturates mainstream platforms and organizations absorb mounting losses from deepfake-driven fraud, identity attacks, and synthetic misinformation.

AI Video Detector audits video files at the frame level, flagging fully synthetic content, AI speech paired with real footage, and hybrid files that splice original footage with AI-altered segments. Rather than returning a single confidence score, it gives content platforms, legal teams, financial services, and insurance organizations comprehensive insights about what was manipulated and when.

"Organizations are no longer trying to answer a simple question of whether a video is real or fake," said Alon Yamin, CEO and Co-founder at Copyleaks. "They need to know which parts can be trusted, which parts were manipulated, and whether the audio and video tell the same story. That level of verification is becoming essential for any team making decisions from digital media."

AI Video Detector is built around three capabilities aimed at enterprise risk and trust teams:

Multi-modal detection across video and audio. The tool runs simultaneous, independent scans of the visual and audio tracks within a single file, catching cross-modal attacks – such as real footage paired with a deepfake voice, or vice versa. A file is considered authentic only when both streams are clear.



The tool runs simultaneous, independent scans of the visual and audio tracks within a single file, catching cross-modal attacks – such as real footage paired with a deepfake voice, or vice versa. A file is considered authentic only when both streams are clear. Frame-by-frame analysis for fully and partially generated content. Because synthetic videos are often hybrid – real footage spliced with AI-altered segments – the detector maps a detection timeline that identifies the precise timeframe of when manipulation occurs. This allows teams to distinguish ordinary editing from fraud or misinformation.



Because synthetic videos are often hybrid – real footage spliced with AI-altered segments – the detector maps a detection timeline that identifies the precise timeframe of when manipulation occurs. This allows teams to distinguish ordinary editing from fraud or misinformation. Scalable auditing across thousands of files. AI Video Detector processes thousands of video and cloned audio files in a single workstream, supporting automated verification of executive communications, KYC identity checks, and insurance claims at enterprise scale.



AI Video Detector joins Copyleaks' existing text and image detection products in a single platform, giving organizations one place to audit content across every digital media modality. Priority use cases at launch include KYC for banking and financial institutions, manipulated review and refund-fraud detection for e-commerce and on-demand marketplaces, and claims verification for insurance carriers and special investigations units.

Enterprise customers can now request access to Copyleaks’ AI Video Detector at www.copyleaks.com .

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.