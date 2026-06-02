HYTE REVEALS THE Y50 RGB ESSENTIAL AESTHETIC CASE, ITS MOST ACCESSIBLE CASE YET, AT COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTE , a leading manufacturer of premium PC components responsible for the iconic Y70 Touch Infinite PC case , is proud to reveal the Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case, setting a new standard for modern system builds across every desk with premium looks, four included RGB fans, and rear-connect ecosystem compatibility, delivering incredible value at just a $99.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex26-pr

“Y50 RGB brings all the hallmarks of HYTE's Iconic Y-Series cases while modernizing the platform and making it more accessible to builders around the world. It packs all the necessities and niceties anyone needs in a modern chassis at a price that everyone wants - especially in this economy," said Ish Patel, Sr. Product Marketing Manager for HYTE.

PREMIUM AESTHETICS MEETS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY AND ENGINEERING FINESSE

The Y50 RGB retains the essentials of the Y-Series’ case design, such as HYTE's iconic three-piece panoramic glass for unobstructed system views, dual-chamber design for hassle-free cable management, and the same build quality HYTE's fans expects. With support for up-to nine total fans and enough clearance for massive dual 360mm radiator setups, HYTE is now including four ARGB fans with every case for enhanced airflow and immersive lighting out of the box.

Newly introduced to the Y50 RGB is a new stair stepped flooring that provides extra clearance for case customization and personalization, horizontally mounted GPU support with seven full-sized PCIe slots, and an integrated symmetrical front I/O that easily blends into the case's corner. HYTE's Y50 RGB also introduces native compatibility with rear-connect component ecosystems, such as ASUS BTF, Gigabyte STEALTH, and MSI Project ZERO. At launch, the Y50 RGB will come in five distinct color ways - Snow White, Pitch Black, Black Cherry, Strawberry Milk, and Taro Milk.

“If there's ever a time to show that we're agile as a product company and truly listen to our industry's heartbeat, this new "Essential Aesthetic" family of products are meant to surprise PC DIYers around the world. The Y50 RGB retains the iconic aesthetics, quality, and commitment to the build experience you expect from HYTE with a price that doesn't block personal expression,” said King Perez, Marketing Executive Producer for HYTE.

Y50 RGB SPECIFICATIONS

CASE DIMENSIONS: 473mm (L) x 288mm (W) x 461mm (H)

CASE MATERIALS: Steel, ABS, Tempered Glass

COLORS: Snow White, Pitch Black, Black Cherry, Strawberry Milk, Taro Milk

MOTHERBOARD SIZES: Traditional: E-ATX, ATX, mATX, ITX | Rear Connect: ASUS BTF, Gigabyte STEALTH, MSI Project ZERO

MAX PSU SUPPORT / LENGTH: ATX up to 250mm in length (225mm w/Rear Connect Motherboards)

TOP FAN & RADIATOR SUPPORT: 3x120mm or 2x140mm Fans | Up-to-410mm long & 46mm thick radiators

SIDE FAN & RADIATOR SUPPORT: 3x120mm Fans | Up-to-410mm long & 83mm thick radiators

REAR FAN & RADIATOR SUPPORT: 1x120mm Fan | 120mm Radiator

BOTTOM FAN SUPPORT: 2x120mm Fans | Up to 32mm thick

INCLUDED FANS: 1x RGB 360mm w/Reverse Blade Design (Side) | 1x RGB 120mm (Rear)

FAN LED COUNT: 8x ARGB LEDs per Blade

FAN SPEED: 200-1500 RPM

CPU COOLER HEIGHT: Up to 160mm tall

INTERNAL 2.5" DRIVES: 6x (4x shared with 3.5" bays)

INTERNAL 3.5" DRIVES: 2x

EXPANSION SLOTS: 7x Full-Size

FRONT USB-A: 2x 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

FRONT USB-C: 1x 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)

AUDIO / MIC JACK: 1x Combo Jack

WARRANTY: 4 Years

Those attending Computex can check out the Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case by visiting HYTE's suite at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Room 2505. To learn more about the product, or to schedule a meeting, please reach out to pr@hyte.com .

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AVAILABILITY

The Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case will soon be available for pre-order on HYTE.com and various retailers in Snow White, Pitch Black, Black Cherry, Strawberry Milk, and Taro Milk at an MSRP of $99.99 (+VAT / Tariff). Pre-orders are expected to start in June 2026, and the case is expected to come out in Q3 2026.

WEBPAGES

To learn more about the HYTE Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case, and the rest of HYTE’s full Computex lineup, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex26-pr

IMAGES / VIDEO

Renders and assets of the Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case can be found here: https://hyte.co/computex-press-kit

The Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case trailer can also be found here: https://hyte.co/Y50-yt

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

Contact Info



Steven Kunz

steven.kunz@hyte.com

+1 888-462-3899

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