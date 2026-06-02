HYTE FURTHER EMBRACES UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY WITH OVERHAULED PRODUCT SHOWCASE AT COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTE , a leading manufacturer of premium PC components responsible for the iconic Y70 Touch Infinite PC case , announced their Computex lineup of products that are on display at their suite in the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Room 2505. In addition to the recently revealed Y50 RGB Essential Aesthetic Case, other products announced at the show include HYTE's first-ever RGB fans, an all-new Smart Hub with extra ARGB and PWM port support, and revisions to the company's most popular lighting accessories and aesthetic case fans. To learn more, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex26-pr

HYTE'S FIRST ARGB AESTHETIC PERFORMANCE FANS

Available in 120mm (Solo) and 360mm (Trio) configurations, HYTE’s THICC FR12 RGB fans utilize a sleek unibody construction and an extra-THICC 32mm frame for enhanced performance. These fans feature both traditional and reverse blade options for flexible airflow direction, delivering up to 57.14 CFM of airflow and 4.44 mm H2O of static pressure for balanced, efficient cooling. Full 360-degree ARGB illumination powered by up-to-68 LEDs complements the THICC FR12 RGB's design, while support for daisy chaining and universal PWM and ARGB compatibility, ensures seamless integration and extensive customization out of the box.

HYTE is also refreshing its FA-12 fans with new "G2" fans. The FA12 G2 fans builds on its design with updated 120mm (Solo) and 360mm (Trio) sizes, delivering enhanced airflow and static pressure via a refined hybrid blade profile. Featuring traditional and reverse blade configurations, PWM control, and premium fluid dynamic bearings, these fans give precise cooling performance with reduced vibration and noise. With cohesive aesthetics designed to match HYTE's cases, the FA-12 G2 Solo and Trio fans offers clean, customizable upgrades for modern builds.

"Complementing Y50 RGB are a host of modern, stylish, and affordable accessories that further enhance customization and personalization opportunities for everyone's setups. We listened to customer feedback, learned from our previous mistakes, and injected more of our innovative DNA into these products while ensuring they ship with zero proprietary bullshit so it's all plug and play from day one!” said Ish Patel, Sr. Product Marketing Manager for HYTE.

OVERHAULED ECOSYSTEM PRODUCTS EMPHASIZE UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY AND SUPPORT FOR MODERN BUILDERS

HYTE is debuting new components that will easily complement modern builds, including:

Aesthetic Cable Extension Kits - HYTE’s new Power Supply Unit (PSU) extension kits combine premium sleeved cabling, precision-crimped connectors, and durable 16-gauge silicone-insulated conductive copper wiring to deliver reliable performance with a clean, cohesive look. Designed for easy routing and broad compatibility (12V 2×6 GPU, PCIe, CPU, MoBo), they simplify cable management while enhancing the visual flow of any build.

- HYTE’s new Power Supply Unit (PSU) extension kits combine premium sleeved cabling, precision-crimped connectors, and durable 16-gauge silicone-insulated conductive copper wiring to deliver reliable performance with a clean, cohesive look. Designed for easy routing and broad compatibility (12V 2×6 GPU, PCIe, CPU, MoBo), they simplify cable management while enhancing the visual flow of any build. ARGB Noodle LN80 - HYTE’s revised lighting accessory delivers flexible, premium ARGB ambient lighting with 215 degrees of vibrant glow. Designed to contour within HYTE's Y40, Y60, and Y70 case for a clean, integrated look, it connects to standard ARGB headers - no controller or proprietary tech required - while offering fully customizable lighting for any build.

- HYTE’s revised lighting accessory delivers flexible, premium ARGB ambient lighting with 215 degrees of vibrant glow. Designed to contour within HYTE's Y40, Y60, and Y70 case for a clean, integrated look, it connects to standard ARGB headers - no controller or proprietary tech required - while offering fully customizable lighting for any build. ARGB & PWM Smart Hub - HYTE’s Smart Hub delivers an easy solution to expand ARGB and PWM connectivity with powered ARGB ports and four independently controlled PWM headers that go beyond simple signal duplication for full system control. A dedicated ID chip allows direct communication with HYTE’s Nexus software , all within a sleek, magnetically mounted design that maintains universal compatibility and clean cable management.

Those attending Computex can check out HYTE's lineup by visiting Grand Hyatt Taipei suite in Room 2505. To learn more, or to schedule a meeting, please reach out to pr@hyte.com

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AVAILABILITY

The THICC FR12 RGB Solo and Trio fans will soon be available in Snow White and Pitch Black colorways on HYTE.com at an MSRP of $19.99 and $44.99 (+VAT / Tariff) respectively. The fans are expected to come out in Q3 2026.

The FA12 G2 Solo and Trio fans will soon be available in Snow White, Pitch Black, Strawberry Milk, and Taro Milk colorways on HYTE.com at an MSRP of $39.99 (Solo; 4-Pack) and $24.99 (Trio) (+VAT / Tariff) respectively. The fans are expected to come out in Q3 2026.

The Aesthetic Cable Extension Kits will soon be available on HYTE.com in Snow White, Pitch Black, Taro Milk, and Strawberry Milk colorways at an MSRP of $69.99 (+VAT / Tariff). The cable kits are expected to come out in Q3 2026.

The ARGB Noodle LN80 will soon be available on HYTE.com in Snow White and Pitch Black colorways at an MSRP of $29.99 (+VAT / Tariff). The ARGB Noodle is expected to come out in Q3 2026.

The ARGB & PWM Smart Hub will soon be available at HYTE.com at an MSRP of $24.99 (+VAT / Tariff). The Smart Hub is expected to come out in Q3 2026.

WEBPAGES

Details on HYTE's full Computex lineup can also be found here: https://hyte.co/computex26-pr

IMAGES / VIDEO

Renders and assets of HYTE's Computex 2026 lineup can be found here: https://hyte.co/computex-press-kit

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

Contact Info



Steven Kunz

steven.kunz@hyte.com

+1 888-462-3899

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