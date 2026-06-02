Canadian Entrepreneurs Can Start, Manage, and Grow Their Business Faster with New FreshBooks and Ownr Partnership

Toronto, Canada, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FreshBooks, a leading small business management software, and Ownr, the platform that has helped more than 255,000 Canadians register and incorporate their businesses, announced a partnership to make starting a business in Canada faster and easier than ever.

The two platforms support entrepreneurs with their administrative needs, from registering a business and maintaining their compliance to sending invoices and accepting cash payments. The collaboration is designed to reduce the friction that often slows new business owners down in their earliest and most critical stage.

“Nearly 50% of Canadians wanted to start a business this year, but only 11% felt they had the tools they needed according to Ownr. This collaboration is a step in the right direction. FreshBooks and Ownr coming together gives Canadian entrepreneurs the tools to get from registered to revenue-ready,” said Faye Pang, Chief Revenue Officer at FreshBooks.

“We’re proud to have helped more than 250,000 entrepreneurs start their business on Ownr. This collaboration with FreshBooks gives them even more ways to help them succeed,” said

Jordan Casey, CEO of Ownr. “Together, we are giving entrepreneurs access to the tools they need to run their business, so they can spend less time on administration and more time getting back to doing what they love: building their vision and serving their customers.”

Eligible customers may receive limited-time promotional offers administered by Ownr. Full details and eligibility requirements are available on the Ownr website: https://www.ownr.co/perks.

Learn more at freshbooks.com/ownr.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software, purpose-built to help small business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business—from invoicing to cash—bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world as a partner at every stage of growth. Follow FreshBooks on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About Ownr

Ownr is on a mission to help make Canadian small business a big deal. With our all-in-one digital platform, everyday entrepreneurs can streamline registration and incorporation, automate paperwork, and maintain ongoing compliance – all without high legal* fees and confusing jargon. Join over 230,000 Canadians who launched their dream business with Ownr. Ownr is a portfolio company of RBCx, a division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.