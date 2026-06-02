LiveNexus by Liveops AI Simulations Accelerate Agent Readiness and Lifts Sales Conversions by 57%

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops , a leader in customer experience outsourcing solutions, today released results from LiveNexus , the company's AI and human orchestration platform, showing that agents certified with AI simulation before live deployment achieved up to 57% higher sales conversions and handled more than twice the interaction volume of prior cohorts in their first 30 days on the job.

Built within the LiveNexus orchestration platform, the program embedded AI-powered simulation technology into Liveops’ Learning-as-a-Service (LaaS) model for a leading insurance provider. Agents practiced realistic voice and chat scenarios in a controlled environment, aligned to the client’s program standards, before taking a single live call. The simulation used no live customer data and required no production system access.

Early tenure performance has long been one of the most accepted inefficiencies in contact center operations. New agents are expected to underperform while they find their footing, and organizations build that variability into their ramp assumptions. Simulation-based certification challenges that model by giving agents structured practice in realistic scenarios before they take their first live call.

“LiveNexus allows us to operationalize AI in ways that directly improve customer experience outcomes,” said Michelle Winnett, SVP of Operations. “By embedding AI-powered certification simulations into our readiness process, we created a more scalable and consistent way to validate agent preparedness while improving early performance outcomes.”

Results were measured across multiple training cohorts at 30 and 60 days.

Sales conversion

43-57% higher sales conversion rates at 30 days

33% advantage held at 60 days

Interaction volume per agent

70-165% more interactions handled at 30 days

139% higher at 60 days

Schedule reliability

Honored commits (whether agents follow through on scheduled work commitments) improved 66-82% at 30 days

Reached 97% improvement at 60 days, strengthening with each successive cohort

Agents who completed AI simulation-based certification sold more, handled more and showed up more reliably in their first 60 days. Performance gains across all three areas simultaneously suggest something beyond better preparation on paper. Agents entered production having already done the work, which translated directly into how they performed when it counted.

The data points to a simple conclusion: when agents practice realistic scenarios before going live, early performance improves across the board. Liveops built this program to close the gap between finishing certification and actually being ready for a live customer.

To learn how Liveops Learning-as-a-Service can improve agent readiness at your organization, visit liveops.com/services/learning-as-a-service .

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting. For more information, visit liveops.com .