Dealer Services Network Names Bjoern Rietschel as President

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers and document management solutions, today announced the appointment of Bjoern Rietschel, as President; a newly created executive role designed to support the company’s organizational scale, strategic execution and continued growth.





The appointment signals a deliberate move by DSN’s Board of Directors to fortify its executive team at a pivotal moment of expansion. With more than two decades of multi-site U.S. and international leadership experience across technology-enabled, automotive, software and service-oriented businesses, Rietschel brings a rare combination of global perspective, customer focus, and hands-on operational discipline to one of the industry’s most established names.

Throughout his career, Rietschel has served as both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, leading businesses through transformation, growth, and scale. He executed buy-and-build strategies across global markets, integrated multiple bolt-on acquisitions, and built world-class professional leadership teams. Most recently, Rietschel served as Chief Operating Officer of Opus IVS, a standalone vehicle repair, service, and software business, where he drove revenue growth and profitability. This combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and industry experience is precisely the profile DSN sought as it enters its next chapter of growth.

As President, Rietschel will partner with the CEO on the strategic direction of the company and lead the further expansion of its multi-site organization. Rietschel will hold executive oversight of the company’s core infrastructure, including operations, customer service, finance, information technology, and human resources.

“We are so pleased to have Bjoern Rietschel join our team,” stated Joe Palumbo, Chief Executive Officer of Dealer Services Network. “His depth of experience, leadership philosophy, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in propelling the company to the next level and delivering on our vision of being the nation’s most reliable and innovative partner in titling, registration, and compliance.”

“Dealer Services Network has been an industry innovator for over 70 years, and that legacy is a remarkable foundation to build upon,” said Bjoern Rietschel, President of Dealer Services Network. “What excites me most is the people, the talent, dedication, and culture that exists across every location. My focus will be channeling that energy into operational excellence, continued innovation for our customers, and sustaining the momentum that has made DSN the trusted partner it is today.”

Under the company’s enhanced leadership structure, CEO Palumbo will maintain direct focus on sales, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and government relations.

With this enhanced leadership structure, DSN is well positioned for its next chapter of growth, building on operational excellence and its continued commitment to delivering trusted, innovative solutions to its customers.

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a rapidly expanding private tag agency network, offering comprehensive tag and title registration services to automotive and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers nationwide, and walk-in customers at select locations. For more information, visit dsn.net .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 55 years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 350 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com .

Media Contact

Joe Palumbo, CEO

ceo@dsn.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a040eac-654f-404b-bfb1-ddf46fa0cd90