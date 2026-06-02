ModelOp Launches First-of-its-kind Agentic-Powered AI Delivery Engine, Enabling Fortune 500 to Accelerate AI Delivery 10x Without Adding Headcount

PARK CITY, Utah, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp today launched the ModelOp AI Delivery Engine (MADE™) , a new agentic-powered framework that lets enterprises compress AI delivery from months to days while ensuring 100% policy adherence. Customers and systems integrators can plug their own agents into MADE to safely scale and accelerate enterprise AI delivery without adding headcount.





For seven years, ModelOp’s Enterprise AI Command Center has served as the system of record that unifies all AI across an organization. It industrializes how enterprises deliver ML, GenAI, agentic, and vendor AI from idea to production. Fortune 500 companies have used the platform to safely accelerate AI delivery from over a year to weeks. With the new agentic-powered MADE, they can now go from weeks to days.

“We believe the only way to unlock the world-changing promise of AI is to industrialize its delivery,” said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp. “ModelOp’s Enterprise AI Command Center has been doing that for Fortune 500 customers for years. Now agents plugged into MADE can super-charge the process with startup-like agility and enterprise-level control—enabling teams to multiply their output while keeping every agent inside policy at every step of the AI lifecycle.”

Global AI investment is projected to exceed $2.5 trillion, yet 88% of AI proofs of concept never reach production and 74% of companies fail to achieve scalable business value. ModelOp’s position: the problem is fragmented AI delivery that’s breaking against the scale of GenAI and agentic systems. ModelOp addresses this problem head on with MADE by enabling customers and partners to plug agents directly into the end-to-end AI lifecycle.

Enterprises can now encode their methodologies as agents that run inside ModelOp’s governed workflows. Workflow-directed agents automate intake, risk analysis, testing, documentation, and reviews—all guided by policy at every stage.

“Organizations have spent significant time defining their AI delivery strategies and while most organizations can build AI models, far fewer can scale them with the required governance expectations,” said Preeti Shivpuri, Trustworthy AI & Data Leader at Deloitte. “The challenge is no longer whether to govern AI, it is whether you can govern it at the speed AI moves. Platforms purpose-built with that in mind, which allow governance to execute directly into our client workflows like ModelOp’s AI Delivery Engine, are how the industry closes the gap between innovation and trust.”

“Agentic AI is changing how work gets done, but it’s also introducing a new level of operational challenges,” Trier added. “Without a system of record, you don’t actually know what your AI is doing, or what it’s costing you. The Enterprise AI Command Center is that system of record and MADE is how enterprise teams scale AI delivery.”

Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the award-winning Enterprise AI Command Center for AI leaders used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world, including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, defense, and global CPG companies. It delivers a system of record that powers workflows and generates operational intelligence in one operating layer to industrialize the delivery of all AI: ML, GenAI, Agentic AI and vendor AI.

ModelOp is interoperable and sits above existing AI tech stacks, MLOps, GRC, ITSM, security, data management, connecting and extending those investments. It enables the world’s enterprises to accelerate AI from idea to production and deliver AI rapidly, safely, and profitably.

Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance capabilities. It also has been recognized with multiple awards, including the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards; Business Intelligence Group’s “Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award”; and the Diamond Award for “Responsible AI Platform” in the Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn or visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more or schedule a demo.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

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