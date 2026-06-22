ModelOp Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

PARK CITY, Utah, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the Enterprise AI Command Center for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms.



ModelOp believes the recognition validates the company’s long-standing vision that enterprises need to manage their growing portfolios of ML, GenAI, agentic AI, and embedded vendor AI with a system of record capable of governing, operationalizing, and measuring value across the entire business. ModelOp has been building that AI delivery foundation since 2018, with governance embedded into the end-to-end AI lifecycle and enforceable by design.

Gartner defines AI governance platforms as tools designed to ensure organizations comply with their responsible AI practices, organization policy, regulations, and other risk management frameworks/industry standards. According to ModelOp’s 2026 Enterprise AI Benchmark research, enterprises now manage hundreds of AI use cases, yet only a small fraction ever reach production and generate business value.

“Efficient, enforceable AI Governance is essential to Industrializing AI delivery for enterprises,” said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp. “Unfortunately, governance has long been seen as a bottleneck for the creation of AI innovation; but when it's embedded by design into the AI delivery process, it ensures compliance and quality, without slowing down AI teams.”

ModelOp believes its placement as a Visionary reflects the company’s differentiated approach with AI governance embedded in the AI delivery process and alignment with where the market is heading—AI agentic governance and AI FinOps—areas where ModelOp already operates today:



AI Agent Governance: In the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms report, ModelOp received the highest score along with IBM for the AI Agent Governance use case (3.97 out of 5). ModelOp believes this recognition reflects its ability to govern agents using the same lifecycle automation, approvals, risk management, monitoring, traceability, and evidence collection capabilities applied across all forms of enterprise AI, while also providing runtime enforcement.



In the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms report, ModelOp received the highest score along with IBM for the AI Agent Governance use case (3.97 out of 5). ModelOp believes this recognition reflects its ability to govern agents using the same lifecycle automation, approvals, risk management, monitoring, traceability, and evidence collection capabilities applied across all forms of enterprise AI, while also providing runtime enforcement. MADE™ (ModelOp AI Delivery Engine): Launched in June 2026, MADE is a first-of-its-kind agentic-powered framework that lets enterprises and systems integrators plug their own agents into governed AI delivery workflows—compressing delivery from months to days while maintaining policy adherence.



Launched in June 2026, MADE is a first-of-its-kind agentic-powered framework that lets enterprises and systems integrators plug their own agents into governed AI delivery workflows—compressing delivery from months to days while maintaining policy adherence. AI FinOps: ModelOp tracks token usage via integrations with major LLM providers, computes solution-level total cost, and alerts on material spend increases. This helps AI and business leaders scale what works and pause what doesn’t.





“Agentic AI is where enterprise AI is heading, and it’s where we already operate,” Trier added. “Our customers govern agents, enforce policy at runtime, and see cost and value across the whole portfolio. That’s what it takes to deliver AI rapidly, safely, and profitably.”

Read analysis of the Gartner report on ModelOp’s blog here or visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About ModelOp

ModelOp is the award-winning Enterprise AI Command Center for AI leaders used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world, including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, defense, manufacturing, and global CPG companies. It delivers a system of record that powers workflows and generates operational intelligence in one operating layer to industrialize the delivery of all AI: ML, GenAI, Agentic AI and vendor AI.

ModelOp is interoperable and sits above existing AI tech stacks, MLOps, GRC, ITSM, security, data management, connecting and extending those investments. It enables the world’s enterprises to accelerate AI from idea to production and deliver AI rapidly, safely, and profitably.

ModelOp has been recognized for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance capabilities and has received multiple industry awards for AI governance and responsible AI innovation.



Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn or visit https://www.modelop.com to learn more or schedule a demo.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

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