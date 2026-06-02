Critical Metals Corp. Provides Project Update on Acceleration Plan and Tanbreez Development Progress

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to provide shareholders and stakeholders with an update on the Company's project acceleration initiatives and ongoing development activities at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

The Company continues to advance its strategic acceleration plan, with significant progress achieved across infrastructure development, field operations, geological programs, and logistics designed to support the next phase of project advancement.

Tanbreez Project Development Update

Construction activities continue to progress at the Tanbreez Project, with infrastructure works advancing according to plan. Footings for the project's pilot plant headquarters and infrastructure facilities are now underway, establishing a critical foundation for future processing and operational activities.

In parallel, development of camp facilities, which are adjacent to the recently completed Qaqortoq International Airport, continues, including the construction and enhancement of the project mess hall and cantina offices, which will support expanding site personnel and operational requirements as activity levels increase.

Tanbreez and CRML Senior Leadership Team: Malik V. Rasmussen, Mike Begley, George Karageorge,

Mohamad Mansour, Tyt Mogensen, Paul Rundel, Col Lloyd.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

“Our teams continue to execute on key milestones that support the accelerated development of the Tanbreez Project, from infrastructure construction and geotechnical planning to drilling expansion and bulk sample preparation, we are building momentum across all aspects of the project. We remain focused on advancing Tanbreez toward its next stage of development while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence and stakeholder value creation.”

CRML Pilot Plant and Head Office and Warehouse with stage 1 completion August 2026

Drilling and Exploration Expansion

Critical Metals has further strengthened its project development capabilities with additional drill rigs now fully assembled and prepared in the workshop. The rigs are scheduled for mobilization to the field in the coming weeks supporting expanded drilling programs and resource development for final resource and mine planning activities across the project area.

The Company recently hosted a collaborative technical meeting between NIRAS and Critical Metals Corp. focused on the planning of geotechnical drilling surveys. The collaborative session reviewed upcoming survey programs and geotechnical work designed to support engineering design, infrastructure placement, and future development planning.

Combined NIRAS and CRML meeting of geotechnical drilling survey team.

CRML field crews marking out Upper Fjord resource drilling and bulk sample mark out

Bulk Sample and Pilot Plant Feed Preparation

Field crews have commenced surveying and preparation activities within the Upper Fjord and Hill Deposit areas. These efforts are focused on identifying and delineating material for bulk sampling programs that will provide feedstock for pilot plant testing and metallurgical evaluation.

The bulk sample program represents an important milestone in advancing the understanding of ore characteristics and supporting future project development decisions.

New drill rigs assembly in Qaqortoq preparing for mobilization to Tanbreez in the coming weeks

Logistics and Site Mobilization

As part of the broader project acceleration strategy, the Company has also facilitated additional personnel and operational logistics through new jet arrivals at Qaqortoq International Airport. These arrivals will support increased site activity, technical programs, and infrastructure development initiatives planned for the upcoming field season.

Daily jet arrivals as field commences June 1 and helicopter fleets prepare for the field season

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

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