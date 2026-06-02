Vehicle Management Systems Launches VIC, an AI-Powered Virtual Fleet Manager That Helps Operators Turn Fleet Data Into Action

JACKSON, Wyo., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first fleet and vehicle middleware platform serving both vehicle fleet and auto retail environments, today announced the launch of VIC, an AI-powered virtual fleet manager designed to help fleet operators make faster decisions, reduce operational burden, and take action on the issues that matter most.

Built into communication tools teams already use, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp, VIC joins the team to help fleets understand what requires prioritization, what can wait, and why, all through natural conversation instead of dashboards and disconnected software systems.

“Most fleet platforms generate more alerts, more dashboards, and more data that operators either struggle to manage or ultimately ignore,” said David Prusinski, CEO of VMS. “VIC was built differently. Whether supporting a large fleet operation or acting as a virtual fleet manager for smaller fleets that may not have dedicated fleet personnel, VIC continuously monitors fleet conditions, prioritizing what matters most, and helps operators take action with configurable levels of human oversight, ranging from approval-based workflows to autonomous execution where appropriate, without forcing them into another system or workflow.”

VIC is designed to support fleets of all sizes.

For larger fleets already operating across multiple legacy systems and data sources, VIC helps operators cut through overwhelming volumes of fragmented telematics, maintenance, and operational data by surfacing the issues that matter most, including identifying and resolving operational risks that may otherwise go unnoticed within traditional fleet software environments.

For smaller fleets, VIC provides operational support that would otherwise require additional staff or expensive software investments.

Rather than requiring operators to log into dashboards and manually coordinate workflows, VIC proactively communicates operational priorities directly within the communication channels fleets already use every day, helping coordinate action in real time where work is already happening in the field.

Capabilities include:

Continuous fleet monitoring that identifies operational changes, emerging risks, and maintenance concerns before they escalate into larger issues or DTC events

Maintenance digests that prioritize overdue services and vehicles approaching critical thresholds

Agentic service workflow automation that can draft repair orders, coordinate scheduling, help negotiate service events, verify parts and repair facility compatibility, and streamline maintenance execution

Intelligent driver and operational risk detection that focuses attention on meaningful trends, edge cases, and elevated-risk behaviors instead of flooding operators with low-value alerts

Operational recommendations, including vehicle swaps, defleeting analysis, ICE-to-EV transition evaluations, and service prioritization strategies

Conversational fleet intelligence that allows operators to ask questions in plain language and receive immediate, independent action and answers

VIC continuously analyzes telematics data, OEM signals, maintenance records, repair histories, and operational trends to help operators understand the current state of their fleet and coordinate next steps faster.

Example workflows include helping operators:

identify which vehicles require immediate attention,

determine which maintenance items can be batched together,

draft repair orders in seconds,

identify available replacement vehicles,

and spot broader operational patterns across depots or regions before issues escalate.



“Fleet teams don’t need another dashboard,” Prusinski added. “They need help understanding what matters today and what actions to take next. VIC is their own AI-powered fleet manager, continuously monitoring operations, identifying priorities, and coordinating action in the background.”

VMS believes the launch reflects a broader technology shift already underway across industries, where traditional dashboards and management screens are giving way to more conversational, AI-driven, and increasingly headless operating models. As organizations seek faster ways to turn information into action, operational intelligence is moving closer to where work actually happens rather than requiring users to navigate multiple applications and reporting environments.

As telematics and raw vehicle data become increasingly commoditized, the company sees the future value of fleet technology shifting toward platforms capable of helping operators operationalize fragmented data, automate workflows, and reduce the manual burden traditionally placed on fleet teams.

The launch follows growing demand across the fleet industry for tools that can reduce administrative burden, improve maintenance coordination, and help operators respond faster to increasingly complex fleet environments.

VIC is built on VMS’s AI-native operational intelligence platform and can operate independently or alongside existing OEM telematics systems, major telematics providers, OBD-II devices, maintenance platforms, and service workflows. This allows fleets to adopt VIC without replacing existing infrastructure while benefiting from a unified layer of operational intelligence and action.

For more information, visit www.vms.ai/vic-overview.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.