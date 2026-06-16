New Survey from Vehicle Management Systems Finds Fleets Still Predominantly Rely on Messaging Outside Telematics as Demand Grows for Smarter, More Actionable Communication Workflows

JACKSON, Wyo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first fleet and vehicle middleware platform serving both fleet and auto retail environments, today announced the results of its latest industry survey, revealing that fleet operators continue to rely heavily on basic communication channels while showing strong interest in communication workflows that are easier to manage and more actionable in daily operations.

According to the survey data, 72.9% of respondents say they have a telematics system, but the vast majority are not using telematics communication regularly, highlighting a broader gap in the fleet industry: current in-app telematics communications remain inadequate and underused, and not yet robust enough to support the next generation of agentic AI-driven fleet operations.

Across fleet operations, communication remains a critical but fragmented part of the workflow. VMS’s survey shows that text messages (29.8%), phone calls (27.2%), and WhatsApp (20.0%) are today’s primary communication channels, while in-app messaging via telematics or fleet software accounts for just 7.9%. The findings point to a clear opportunity for fleet technology providers to make communication more operationally useful, improve visibility, and reduce reliance on scattered, hard-to-manage workflows.

Key Findings:

Telematics Adoption Is High, but Communication Use Is Low 72.9% of respondents say they have a telematics system, but only 25.1% say telematics communication is used regularly.

66.7% of respondents say their telematics systems either include communication features they do not use or lack communication capabilities altogether, pointing to a gap between what the systems offer and what fleets are actually able to use in daily operations. Fleets Still Depend on Basic Communication Channels 29.8% primarily use text messages, 27.2% use phone calls, and 20.0% use WhatsApp during daily operations.

Only 7.9% say telematics or fleet software is their primary communication channel, indicating that most fleets still rely on communication tools outside their core operational platform. Operational Communication Remains Task-Focused 38.9% say trip assignments or routing are the main reason for communication, and 36.0% cite status updates.

Maintenance issues (9.9%) and schedule changes (8.5%) represent a much smaller share of daily communication needs. Record-Keeping Is a Major Gap 55.1% say communications are not logged or recorded.

Only 15.9% say records are captured automatically, while 25.1% say logging is done manually. Built-In Messaging Has Strong Appeal 17.9% say they would definitely use alerts and messaging delivered through their existing enterprise tools, such as Slack or Teams, and 61.8% say they possibly would.

Only 3.4% are not interested. Too Many Apps and Poor History Tracking Are the Biggest Pain Points 34.7% cite too many apps as a communication challenge, and 33.1% say it is hard to track history.

11.5% cite difficulty reaching drivers, while 9.2% point to poor connectivity. Demand for New Tools Is Strong 8.2% say they definitely plan to adopt a new communication tool in the next 12 months, and 65.2% say they possibly will.

That indicates a market that is open to change if the solution reduces friction and consolidates workflows. Text Remains the Preferred Alert Channel 50.7% prefer to receive alerts via instant messaging, followed by 24.6% through a mobile app and 12.1% by phone call.

The results reinforce the importance of fast, familiar, and low-friction communication methods in fleet operations.

“Fleet operators are telling us that in the era of agentic and generative AI, communication is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s what determines whether a platform gets used at all,” said Dave Prusinski, CEO of VMS. “Without better ways to interact, even the smartest systems risk going unused, just like so many non-AI tools before them. Ease of interaction is paramount, and the best path forward is technology that works with the systems fleets already rely on. Solutions, like our AI-Powered Virtual Fleet Manager, VIC, are designed to feel like a teammate, not a static tool, so fleets can act faster and more naturally in the flow of work.”

As fleet communication needs continue to grow more complex, VMS remains focused on helping operators modernize workflows through technology designed to reduce app sprawl, improve record-keeping, and make daily communication more efficient.

For more information, please visit www.vms.ai.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.