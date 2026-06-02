The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Presents: Neural Circuits Controlling Food-Seeking

New York, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do we eat when we are not even hungry? Avishek Adhikari, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology and member of the Brain Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles and his team have discovered a small group of neurons in the midbrain that potently controls food-seeking. Experimental activation of these neurons leads mice that are not hungry to ingest caloric foods. Suppressing the same neurons suppresses feeding in mice that are hungry. It may be possible that pathological over- and under- activation of these neurons produces behaviors seen, respectively, in human binge eating and anorexia. The team's ongoing research indicates these same neurons may contribute to weight loss promoted by drugs such as Ozempic.

Dr. Adhikari will discuss these findings and what they may suggest about eating disorders in an upcoming webinar, “Neural Circuits Controlling Food-Seeking” on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 2:00 pm EDT.

Register Here to join our free webinar, hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy®-nominated television series Healthy Minds.



About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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