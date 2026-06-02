Generations in the Baking: Wilton Celebrates America’s 250th with Recipes, Bakeware, and Traditions Made to Share

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 250 years, baking has been part of the American story. Grandparents teaching grandkids. Recipes written on index cards and made by hand. Traditions that start in the kitchen and show up at every Memorial Day cookout, Fourth of July table, and Labor Day spread.

This summer, Wilton invites bakers everywhere to share their homemade traditions as America celebrates its 250th birthday. Known as a pioneer in American-style cake decorating, Wilton’s curated collection of bakeware, decorating tools, and easy-to-use ingredients helps bakers of all skill levels create something sweet to share with loved ones this summer.

“Baking is a pastime that brings generations together–through recipes handed down, techniques learned and moments celebrated,” said Shanta McGahey, Director of Brand and Community. “Wilton is proud to have been part of these special occasions for nearly a century. This campaign celebrates the family traditions behind the recipes and the joy they bring to every table, featuring some American classics like red velvet cake and berry cobbler.”





Wilton Favorites Through the Years

Baking has always kept pace with America. In the 1970s, disco was blasting and bell-bottoms were sweeping the floor, but off the dance floor, the energy crisis sent people back to their kitchens. Wilton was right there with them, expanding into retail stores nationwide and publishing the annual Yearbook that would become, as Norman Wilton himself put it, the creative bible of the American home baker.

The 1980s brought bigger hair and bigger cakes, as Wilton’s licensed character pans put beloved pop culture icons straight onto the dessert table and Senior Decorator Marie Kason developed the 1M tip, which remains Wilton’s most popular tip to this day.

The 1990s swapped fussy piped buttercream for the sleek finish of rolled fondant, which Wilton mainstreamed for home bakers while launching Wilton.com to bring recipes and inspiration into the digital age. By the 2000s, cake decorating had become prime-time entertainment and boutique bakeries were popping up coast to coast, with the Wilton School of Cake Decorating drawing students from over 100 countries. Baking had become a global language.

The 2010s broke it wide open, with Instagram turning every decorated cake into a moment worth sharing. And when a pandemic and a TikTok algorithm collided in the 2020s, flour sold out overnight, everyone made sourdough, and underneath all the noise, a wave of nostalgia pulled us back to buttercream roses and handmade cakes. This summer, in honor of America’s 250th, Wilton is sharing a curated collection of recipes from across those decades at Wilton.com.

Recipes to Celebrate America’s 250th

From showstopping cakes to easy cupcakes, the whole family can decorate together, Wilton’s patriotic recipe collection features everything from classic favorites like flag cakes to new twists on sweet treats featuring Candy Melts® creations:

Baking Essentials for Every Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday

Wilton’s lineup is available at multiple retailers including Walmart , where you can find Wilton bakeware, icing, and decorating essentials to bring your sweet and savory patriotic creations to life:

Wilton invites bakers everywhere to celebrate America’s 250th by sharing the homemade traditions that have brought generations together. Tag @WiltonCakes to join the celebration. For more recipes, inspiration and tips, visit Wilton.com .

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to make baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton’s expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Penich

abby@marketing312.com

(630) 212-2229

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c694dbf5-4fb5-47d6-a5c6-13087a76328a