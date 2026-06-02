Adswerve Named North American Partner for Google’s New Data Strength Program, GIP

DENVER, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, analytics, media, and technology consultancy operating at the intersection of adtech and martech, has been selected as one of the few North American partners for GCS Implementation Partner (GIP), a partner category within the broader Data Strength Partner Program.

The selection builds on Adswerve’s success in Google’s Data Strength Partner Program (DSPP), where the company has helped enterprise brands modernize first-party data infrastructure to recover lost conversion signals and improve performance.

With both GIP and DSPP, Adswerve is a distinguished partner to help mid-market and enterprise brands improve their data strength. Adswerve brings together its clients’ marketing and IT departments to implement Google Tag Gateway (GTG) and enhanced conversions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) . The comprehensive data setup enables marketers to better leverage first-party data to drive positive business impact.

Across DSPP implementations to date for Google Large Customer Sales (LCS) clients, Adswerve has seen conversions increase from 9% to 18% using GTG.

The Google GIP program introduces a unique “hands-on shoulder” consulting model. This enables Adswerve to guide implementation directly within client environments without requiring deep system access, making the program incredibly nimble and accelerating the time to impact while maintaining security.

“Too many marketers are still making decisions based on incomplete data, and Google GIP and DSPP improve first-party data collection, quality, and activation. Google’s unique server-to-server process provides a security-safe methodology for gaining a more complete view of the consumer journey to conversion in spite of signal loss and ad blockers,” said Brian Anderson, senior data engineering manager at Adswerve. “We’ve already seen how strengthening first-party data improves both reach and efficiency through DSPP, and we’re excited to bring that same impact to a broader set of organizations through the GIP program.”

To learn more about improving data strength and how advanced first-party data strategies can fuel growth, visit: https://adswerve.com/ .

About Adswerve

Adswerve helps marketers and agencies embrace innovation to create a positive impact to their business. They are an award-winning predictive marketing consultancy that leverages data, media, and AI to support 800+ iconic brands and agencies. With a team of 250+ of the industry’s top experts, Adswerve is proud to stand as the most innovative, and largest U.S. Google Marketing Platform provider, two-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and respected solutions partner to Amazon, Snowflake, and others. Learn more at adswerve.com.