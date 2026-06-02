i10x.ai Unveils Bias in AI-Driven Job Application Evaluations

Singapore, Singapore, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI screens job applications unfairly, depending on which model wrote the resume. A new study by i10X Research reveals a critical flaw in AI-based hiring: the same candidate, with identical qualifications, receives up to 42 percentage points fewer hire recommendations, solely depending on which AI tool wrote the resume.

42 percentage-point hire rate gap

The analysis is based on 1,576 valid data points across 100 candidate profiles, evaluated by four leading AI systems: GPT-5.4, Claude Sonnet 4.6, Gemini 3 Pro, and Grok 4.3. Key findings: Claude is the strictest evaluator and shows the largest self-bias, hiring only 42% of GPT-written resumes, but 84% of its own.

GPT penalizes its own writing style by 15 percentage points. Gemini-written resumes score highest across all evaluators, averaging a 94.5% hire rate. On one identical document, GPT and Claude diverged by 29 score points, the difference between a borderline maybe and a clear reject.

In automated applicant tracking systems, a "maybe" verdict effectively ends a candidate's journey. The resume never reaches a human recruiter. This makes the bias measurable, consequential, and urgent to address.

The full study, raw data, and a free side-by-side resume screening tool are available at: https://i10x.ai/blog/ai-cv-bias

Press Inquiries

Christopher Ort

chris [at] i10x.ai

https://www.i10x.ai

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