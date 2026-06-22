i10X launches Superagent

100+ pre-connected tools, explicit sign-off before every irreversible step, and flat, predictable pricing -on average around 75% cheaper than the frontier-model route.

Singapore, SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i10X.ai, the workspace platform where more than 150,000 people automate real business processes with AI, today launched Superagent. Unlike autonomous agents that act on their own and report back afterward, Superagent works like a Chief of Staff: you give it a business goal, it writes the plan, and it runs the work across 100+ already - connected tools - then stops before anything truly consequential happens. Before an email goes out, a deck goes live, or money moves, Superagent checks in. Nothing leaves your account until you say yes.

"An agent that does everything for you sounds great - until it sends the wrong email to your biggest client. We took a different approach. For us, the check-in isn't a brake, it's a feature." said Patrick Linden, CEO at i10X.

Three things i10X focused on with Superagent

The tools are already connected. Over 100 tools spanning research, enrichment, SEO, design, data, and code are ready the moment you log in. No bring-your-own API keys, no separate provider subscriptions, no wiring up -one subscription, the whole stack.

It asks before it acts. Every action is graded by reversibility. Reversible steps run through; irreversible ones wait for your explicit OK. Agents that act irreversibly on a user's behalf are exactly what make people nervous in 2026, and Superagent puts control back at the center.

Flat, predictable pricing. As the industry shifts heavy agent usage onto metered, full-rate token billing, i10X went the other way: one price, no surprises, roughly 75% cheaper than the frontier-model route.

A real-world example: from a company name to a ready-to-send outreach kit

A typical prospecting run shows how Superagent works end to end. The input is a single company name. Superagent finds the actual decision-maker, enriches their contact details, builds a tailored pitch deck, drafts the outreach emails, and adds a calendar invite to the sequence. Then it stops and asks: "Send these 12 emails?" Only after a yes does anything leave the account.

The same principle applies to other jobs. A messy folder of screenshots, CSVs, and half-written notes becomes a finished pitch deck; an SEO pipeline runs in the background. Same engine, very different work - prospecting today, a board deck tomorrow, an SEO pipeline next week.

Availability

Superagent is available now inside i10X.

About i10X

i10X (i10x.ai) is the workspace platform where more than 150,000 people automate real business processes with AI. Operated by i10X Global Pte Ltd and headquartered in Singapore, the company combines AI research with production-ready tools for everyday work.

Press Inquiries

Christopher Ort

chris [at] i10x.ai

https://www.i10x.ai