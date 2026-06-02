HEI Civil Ranks in Top Five of NAFA’s Best Commercial Fleets for Second Consecutive Year

DENVER, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company, has been recognized as the Fourth Best Commercial Fleet in the Americas in the 2026 100 Best Fleets competition hosted annually by NAFA Fleet Management Association. This year’s award marks the second consecutive year that HEI Civil has earned a spot among the top five commercial fleets.

This sustained recognition highlights the company's ongoing dedication to building the best teams and providing them with dependable resources. By prioritizing comprehensive fleet management, HEI Civil ensures its field teams have reliable, well-maintained equipment to support their success and safety on every job site.

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the world’s largest membership association for professionals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers. Earning a top-five placement for two years in a row validates HEI Civil’s consistent approach to proactive equipment maintenance, operational efficiency, and talent development. By using detailed repair-tracking software, weekly goal reviews, and established standard operating procedures, the team effectively reduces in-shop and field repair times, maximizing equipment utilization.

“This recognition reflects the hard work, professionalism, and safety-first mindset that our organization has put into place,” said Mandy Taylor, HEI Civil’s Light Duty Fleet Manager. “Receiving this award reinforces our dedication to raising the bar, especially in managing our fleet.”

Beyond empowering people and refining processes, the consecutive top-five ranking highlights a steadfast commitment to sustainable performance. HEI Civil exemplifies environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness through real-time fuel tracking and a fleet that is now 76 percent Tier 4 Final.

To learn more about the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas, please visit: https://www.nafa.org/2026-100-best-fleets-at-ie/

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Arizona, the Carolinas, Colorado, and Texas. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

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