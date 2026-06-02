Napster Partners with Spa Grand Prix to Launch AI Concierge for Formula 1 Fans





NEW YORK and STAVELOT, Belgium, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced a partnership with Spa Grand Prix , marking one of the first deployments of agentic AI in live motorsport ticketing. The multi-year collaboration, which kicks off with support for the Belgian Grand Prix from July 17-19, brings an AI concierge named Jack to spagrandprix.com that will give fans worldwide a one-on-one guide to tickets, hospitality, and event planning around one of the most anticipated weekends on the F1 calendar.

Live events are emerging as the next frontier for agentic AI in commerce. International audiences, complex ticket structures, and high-consideration purchases have left a persistent gap between the convenience of buying online and the expert guidance fans get in person. Organizers like Spa Grand Prix are closing that gap to gain a competitive advantage, with tools such as Napster Omniagent API enabling them to enhance the buying experience with the customization and flexibility an API allows.

Jack is trained on and integrated directly into the event's ticketing system. Fans can ask questions in any language, 24 hours a day, and receive recommendations based on budget and preferences, including venue access options, accommodations, and parking, as well as hospitality packages and access tiers.

"Buying a ticket to an F1 race weekend is one of the biggest purchases a fan will make all year, and most websites still ask them to make that decision blind, especially to first-time comers," said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. "Jack changes the equation. Fans get a knowledgeable guide who can show them what they are actually buying and answer the questions they would normally save for a human agent. That is what agentic AI should do for live events."





Jack can also pull up the circuit map, show fans exactly where each seat type is located, and display 360-degree images of the view from any grandstand or VIP area, so a buyer weighing two categories can see both perspectives before adding items to their cart. The integration is part of Spa Grand Prix’s consistent efforts to innovate and keep the race, now in its 101st year, accessible for modern fans.

"Our fans come to Spa from every corner of the world, and they deserve a customer experience that gives them as much information and assistance as possible," said Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix. "Jack lets every visitor explore the circuit, picture themselves in the stands, and find the package that fits, in their own language. That means we can give a personal level of attention to thousands of fans at once, without losing the human touch that makes a Spa weekend what it is."

Fans can meet Jack, check out the track, and purchase tickets now at spagrandprix.com ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix and other upcoming races. For additional information on Napster’s AI solutions, visit napster.com .

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company's latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.com .

About Spa Grand Prix

Spa Grand Prix is the official promoter of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most iconic and historic circuits in motorsport. The company oversees the organisation, promotion, ticketing, hospitality, partnerships, and fan experience of the event, while contributing to the international visibility and attractiveness of Wallonia and Belgium through one of the country’s most prestigious sporting events.

Media Contact

press@napster.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e29f551c-88ef-4c81-9414-3fc76f002773

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/470a9d85-0998-41dc-96de-2123eac740a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42d1620-7d6a-40ac-85cd-2b9794a6e7ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc9d3ca3-08e0-423d-bdf9-cae9ac68f8db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b190d44b-9ef5-418a-8c27-1ab7ac056103