Napster Launches NV2: A Real-Time Conversational Video Model That Democratizes Access To Multimodal Agents

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , a frontier AI company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today launched NV2 (Napster Video Model 2), a real-time conversational video model. Available through the Napster Omniagent API , NV2 ends the glorified demo era of multimodal video agents by making embodied AI coworkers accessible to businesses of every size, all at a sustainable cost.

As part of the industry’s path toward intelligence that is too cheap to meter, NV2 enables the coworker agent era to begin. This technology transforms agents into true partners: synthetic coworkers capable of engaging with clients and executing complex tasks to seamlessly extend a company's workforce.

Until now, the cost of multimodal agentic video has prevented it from reaching the millions of consumers and employees it was meant for. Leveraging an AI-enabled real-time voice and video agent costs as much as employing a person to do the same job when the interaction is multimodal. That price is prohibitive to deployment at any meaningful scale, let alone an understaffed small business that would benefit most from an AI concierge or coworker.

“Unmetered intelligence requires an unmetered interface. With NV2 at one cent per minute, real-time conversational video stops being a feature companies ration and becomes the way people meet AI,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “Our goal is to help every business, from a small startup to a global enterprise, give its customers a presence they want to talk to and its employees the resources to do better work. To allow them to learn from all of that data and consistently improve every aspect of the future of their business. That learning starts with the most frictionless form of communications made possible by NV2 as an enabler at scale.”

NV2, now the industry's most robust and scalably priced live generative video model, enables anyone to build multimodal agents that meet users on their own terms. Deploying an Omniagent is one prompt away for any website or digital system online, in apps or even in physical locations through a broad range of Napster offerings. Priced at $0.01 per minute, NV2 runs more than an order of magnitude below leading realtime conversational video APIs, and over 20 times below their full-mode tiers. NV2 also runs live, in Full HD at 30 frames per second, and supports two-way conversations without a lengthy integration process or the need to commit to a hosted or non-hosted model.

Gartner projects that 40 percent of enterprise applications will integrate task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5 percent in 2025. Improvement to modality, however, has been much slower, with most of those agents still meeting people through a text box or a call center. NV2 gives them a face and a voice that runs inside the same applications teams already work in. And at one cent per minute, companies no longer have to decide which interactions are worth a human presence.

The Napster Omniagent API powered by the NV2 model will unlock this new modality at scale while also supporting text, audio only, call center and other integrations, all through one API with persistent agents that meet end users on their terms.

“What DeepSeek did to the frontier LLM labs, NV2 does to live generative video. The premise is simple: Until the cost of multimodal agentic video collapses, it stays a glorified demo — never reaching the millions it was meant for,” said Edo Segal, Chief Technology Officer at Napster. “NV2 breaks that ceiling with the industry's most robust and scalably priced live generative video model, ushering in an era where multimodal agents meet humanity on its own terms.”

NV2 follows the May release of the Omniagent API and Napster’s rollout of the first agentic AI concierge in motorsport ticketing with Spa Grand Prix.

For more information, visit napster.com . Developers can see the model and get started at napster.com/developer .

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company's latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.com .