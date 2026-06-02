GENFIT Annual General Meeting of June 15, 2026 - Shareholders' letter

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to send you, in the attached document, GENFIT’s Shareholders’ Letter published ahead of our Annual General Meeting to be held on June 15, 2026.

This letter outlines the key elements currently shaping the Company’s trajectory and presents the main milestones and perspectives related to its activities.





We remind you that you are invited to attend this General Meeting, which will take place on June 15, 2026 in Lille, and during which you will be able to cast your vote on the proposed resolutions.

Important: If you would like to stay informed about our latest news, please remember to subscribe to our newsletter via the following link:

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Thank you for your attention and your continued support.

The Executive Management of GENFIT

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