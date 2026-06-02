Spectrotel and Meter Join Forces to Deliver a New Standard in Managed Enterprise Networking

NEPTUNE, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding Co. LLC a leading provider of managed network services, today announced a strategic partnership with Meter, a vertically integrated networking company providing hardware, software, services, ISP, and autonomous networks - all built on a single data pipeline from the local network to the data center. Together, Spectrotel and Meter are bringing enterprises a fully managed, fully integrated network solution that simplifies how modern businesses connect, scale, and operate.

As enterprises modernize their networks, the demand for solutions that are simple to deploy, easy to manage, and built to scale has never been greater. This partnership pairs Meter's vertically integrated network platform with Spectrotel's managed network services expertise and broad connectivity solutions to deliver a complete end-to-end solution from a single provider, with a single operations model and a single point of accountability.

"Meter has built one of the most thoughtfully engineered network platforms on the market with an innovative pricing model, which aligns well with Spectrotel’s focus on removing customer complexity by providing enterprises a complete managed network solution," said Ross Artale, CEO at Spectrotel. "Customers don't want to assemble a network from parts, they want one partner who can deliver and stand behind the whole thing. Together, Spectrotel and Meter do exactly that."

Key Benefits of the Spectrotel and Meter Partnership:

A Complete, Single-Source Network Solution Enterprises gain a fully managed network combining Meter's vertically-integrated solution with Spectrotel's access, management, and support services — all delivered as one solution, by one provider.

Enterprises gain a fully managed network combining Meter's vertically-integrated solution with Spectrotel's access, management, and support services — all delivered as one solution, by one provider. Vertically Integrated, Software-Led Infrastructure Meter's full-stack platform spans firewalls, switches, access points, cellular gateways, and power distribution units, designed and manufactured by Meter.

Meter's full-stack platform spans firewalls, switches, access points, cellular gateways, and power distribution units, designed and manufactured by Meter. Predictable, Subscription-Based Economics Meter's subscription model removes the capital expenditure cycle and replaces it with a predictable operating expense, simplifying how enterprises plan, budget, and scale their networks.

Meter's subscription model removes the capital expenditure cycle and replaces it with a predictable operating expense, simplifying how enterprises plan, budget, and scale their networks. Powered by Spectrotel's Network Intelligence Center (NIC) Spectrotel's AI-powered NIC platform delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and proactive monitoring across the managed environment — giving customers the visibility and operational confidence enterprise networks demand.

Spectrotel's AI-powered NIC platform delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and proactive monitoring across the managed environment — giving customers the visibility and operational confidence enterprise networks demand. Simplified Management and Cost Efficiency through unified billing, centralized control, and reduced operational overhead, enterprises achieve meaningful cost savings and greater efficiency. Backed by Spectrotel's expert support, the integrated Spectrotel and Meter solution eliminates complexity and frees IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure maintenance.

through unified billing, centralized control, and reduced operational overhead, enterprises achieve meaningful cost savings and greater efficiency. Backed by Spectrotel's expert support, the integrated Spectrotel and Meter solution eliminates complexity and frees IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure maintenance. Built to Scale from single-site deployments to global, multi-location enterprises, the combined Spectrotel and Meter solution is designed to scale cleanly — without adding vendors, complexity, or operational overhead.

"Meter and Spectrotel share a belief that enterprise networks should be simpler, smarter, and more reliable than they are today," said Peter Atkin, Head of Partnerships and Channel at Meter. "With Spectrotel’s experience providing large-scale, complex, nationwide managed network solutions, and Meter’s innovative technology stack with its simplified pricing model, customers gain greater resiliency and performance without the headaches of managing technology life cycles or fear of equipment upgrade costs.”

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director of Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7910