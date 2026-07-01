Spectrotel Recognized Among the World's Top 100 Managed Service Providers as Enterprise Networking Enters a New Era

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding Co. LLC — Enterprise networking is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. As organizations embrace AI, cloud-first architectures, hybrid workforces and globally distributed operations, the network has evolved from a connectivity foundation into a strategic business platform.

Against this backdrop, Spectrotel, a leading provider of Managed Network Services, today announced it has been recognized among the world's Top 100 Managed Service Providers on the 2026 Channel Partners MSP 501, marking the company's second consecutive appearance on one of the industry's most respected rankings.

The recognition reflects Spectrotel's continued evolution as enterprises increasingly seek partners that can simplify operations, improve resilience and provide a single point of accountability across increasingly complex network environments.

“Being recognized among the world's top managed service providers for the second consecutive year validates the direction of our business and the investments we're making on behalf of our customers,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “The network has become the foundation for digital business. Organizations need more than a connectivity provider, they need a strategic partner capable of integrating global connectivity, modern network infrastructure, security, automation and operational expertise into one managed experience.

“At Spectrotel, we're building for that future. Our focus is helping customers simplify complexity, gain greater visibility across their environments and leverage intelligent automation alongside experienced engineers to improve resiliency, accelerate issue resolution and deliver measurable business outcomes. This recognition reinforces that strategy and motivates us to continue raising the bar for managed network services.”

As enterprise IT environments become more distributed, customers are looking beyond traditional network management. They want a partner that can design, deploy, operate and continuously optimize the technologies that keep their businesses connected.

Spectrotel addresses that need through an integrated managed network services model spanning global connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, firewalls, routers, switches, wireless infrastructure, cloud communications, enterprise mobility and lifecycle management. Rather than managing individual technologies in isolation, Spectrotel delivers them through a unified operational framework that simplifies day-to-day management while improving performance, security and customer experience.

Central to this approach is Spectrotel's Network Intelligence Center (NIC), an AI-enabled operational platform that correlates data across carriers, network infrastructure, cloud services and customer environments to provide actionable insights that help identify issues earlier, reduce operational complexity and improve network performance. Combined with Spectrotel's engineering expertise, NIC enables a more proactive operating model that allows customers to spend less time managing their networks and more time advancing their business.

The company's continued investment in intelligent operations reflects a broader shift across the networking industry, where enterprises increasingly expect managed services to deliver not only operational support but also strategic insight, automation and measurable business value.

“The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community,” said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. “This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward.”

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28–30, 2026, in Orlando, FL. All MSP 501 organizations will be featured on the MSP Summit website along with aggregate data from the survey in what has become the most coveted editorial content in the technology industry.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit, and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contacts:

Joe Bagarozza

Director, Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7910

Dave Raffo

Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Channel

david.raffo@informa.com

Sydney Kurtz

Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | Channel

sydney.kurtz@informa.com