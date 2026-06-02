Rising consumer demand for protein spurs growth in meat-based snacks

DENVER, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein-rich meat snacks are entering a period of accelerated growth as dietary preferences and eating habits evolve. Increased use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss has elevated the importance of protein intake and smaller portion size, while broader consumer interest in convenience and value continues to shape food buying patterns. Together, these trends have fueled a sharp rise in meat snack sales and significant investments in new processing capacity.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, meat snacks represent a major area for product innovation, allowing traditional animal protein companies to become more consumer-centric and differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive marketplace. While beef has historically been the primary protein source for meat snacks, the report notes that opportunities for growth and innovation extend to pork, poultry and even exotic meats.

“Consumer demand today is largely driven by a focus on protein content, nutrient density, clean labels and reduced processing,” said Brian Earnest, lead animal protein economist with CoBank. “Meeting these preferences is crucial in today’s food landscape, and meat snacks check several of the boxes. We expect beef will continue to dominate the category, but with supplies constrained due to a contracting U.S. cattle herd, the opportunity for pork and poultry to offer value-oriented meat alternatives is rising.”

Meat snack sales have increased more than 45% in the past four years, reaching $4.4 billion annually, according to Circana. That growth has triggered a wave of investments in the category. Since 2020, over $1 billion in additional processing investment for meat snacks has been announced, compared with $8 billion across all animal protein processing. In 2025, several plants opened or began construction across the country, including investments from popular brands like Chomps, Jack Link’s and Archers. Jack Link’s announced a $450 million investment for a new plant in Georgia, while Chomps has new manufacturing facilities under construction in Missouri and Nebraska to double its meat snack production.

While these investments reflect confidence in the long-term momentum for meat snacks, the category is not without risk. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans released earlier this year emphasize protein intake but also advise minimizing highly processed foods. That could pose challenges for some meat snack products, particularly if new regulations or legislation defining ultra processed foods are introduced.

However, many recent product launches have explicitly emphasized simplicity, transparency and fewer ingredients. Jack Link’s is positioning its three ingredient meat snacks as “honest, simple, minimal ingredient products.” Archer Meat Snacks grew sales by 57% in 2025, driven in part by its clean label, high protein and culinary inspired flavor offerings.

Beef supply constraints could present another hurdle for expanding meat snack production. More stable supplies of pork and poultry, however, create opportunities for new product innovation and further category expansion. Ready-to-eat bacon and pork sticks are gaining traction, while turkey and chicken sticks offer convenient, on-the-go protein options that could broaden the category’s appeal.

Meat snacks have also expanded their audience beyond the traditional young male consumer. Chomps reports that 70% of its consumers are female, and the potential to reach new demographics — including families and younger snackers — continues to grow. Reflecting this shift, several meat snack companies have broadened their marketing strategies to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

“Protein has become a top priority for consumers in America and globally, and meat snacks are well-positioned to help meet that demand,” said Earnest. “While growth in some food categories may be tapering, meat snack sales are accelerating. Innovation, value, portability and rising protein demand are all spurring optimism for continued growth in meat snack items alongside other core protein offerings.”

Read the report, Protein’s promise for meat snack growth.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.